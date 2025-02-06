Dundee United plans for bespoke youth league revealed as Tangerines grow frustrated with SFA inaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United plans for bespoke youth league revealed as Tangerines grow frustrated with SFA inaction

The Tangerines are seeking to create a visible pathway to convince top youngsters to stay at Tannadice.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football.
Jim Goodwin is keen to solve a developmental issue in Scottish football. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Dundee United are keen to implement a bespoke “mini league” involving sides from England and abroad to afford their youth prospects more competitive action.

The United gaffer has been outspoken in his belief that Scottish clubs are being placed at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts south of the border due to the lack of an U/21 division.

As it stands, SPFL clubs are effectively required to decide on a player’s long-term future at the age of 18, whereas the extra developmental stage in England – and outstanding facilities – can offer a more attractive option.

United have seen Alan Domeracki and Brandon Forbes depart for Norwich City this season alone, albeit the Terrors have held onto highly rated trio Owen Stirton, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Jamie Forrest.

And Goodwin is keen to fill the developmental void left between the ages of 18 and 21 for those players who don’t either head out on loan or feature for the United first team.

Owen Stirton, pictured, is likely to head out on loan
Owen Stirton has already opened his account for United at senior level. Image: SNS

“Down in England they’ve got a U/21s league with great facilities,” said Goodwin. “That (lack of similar) is something that I’ve been very critical of in our game.

“We talk about trying to bridge that gap between U/18s and first team, but I don’t think we’re there yet. It’s something the SFA need to seriously look at because boys at 17 and 18 are very rarely ready to hold down a place in a first-team environment.

“If nothing’s going to be organised properly, then we have to take that responsibility ourselves.”

United hope to face sides from England and abroad

Pursuing a solution, Goodwin added: “We’ve looked at trying to arrange our own mini league with teams from England and abroad.

“That would ensure that players who aren’t playing regularly during the season at least have a competitive game to look forward to.

“We try to look after the players’ fitness levels. We have 11 v 11s behind closed doors but it’s not really the same for these younger lads. That’s why I’m such a big advocate of the loan market to get them senior football.

“But we’re putting something in place here for next season. We’ll all sit down and discuss what a games programme looks like for the boys who are just over the U/18s matches.”

Scott Allison, pictured at Foundation Park, the home of Dundee United
Scott Allisonm Dundee United's new head of academy, is keen to see a visible pathway. Image: Dundee United FC

The likes of Forbes, Domeracki, Rory MacLeod (initially on loan) and Kerr Smith have headed south in recent campaigns, while a plethora of SFPL kids pursued English opportunities during the final days of the transfer window.

Hibs (Josh Landers, West Ham), Dundee (Ally Graham, Nottingham Forest; Seb Lochhead, Wolves), Aberdeen (Lewis Carrol) and St Johnstone (Brodie Dair, Fulham; Callan Hamill, Arsenal) are among the clubs to have seen bright talents either exit, or close in on departures.

Goodwin said: “We don’t want to be losing our best players to England but it’s a challenge for me and other first team managers out there when results are so important at the weekend.

“Giving these younger players the opportunity is a difficult balancing act, because you don’t want to weaken the team by doing it.”

Domeracki departure

Goodwin did, however, emphasise that Domeracki’s switch to Carrow Road was a transfer that suited all parties rather than being a case of a guaranteed future star being prised away.

Dundee United's Alan Domeracki challenges Brechin's Spencer Moreland
Dundee United's Alan Domeracki challenges Brechin's Spencer Moreland. Image: SNS

“We weren’t sure what the next step was going to be in terms of Alan’s development,” added the United boss.

“He’s too old to play U/18s and not quite physically ready to break into our first team. So, it was going to be a bit of limbo for Alan. I think it was a really positive move for his career and for his future development.”

