Dundee United plans for bespoke youth league revealed as Tangerines grow frustrated with SFA inaction

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Dundee United are keen to implement a bespoke “mini league” involving sides from England and abroad to afford their youth prospects more competitive action.

The United gaffer has been outspoken in his belief that Scottish clubs are being placed at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts south of the border due to the lack of an U/21 division.

As it stands, SPFL clubs are effectively required to decide on a player’s long-term future at the age of 18, whereas the extra developmental stage in England – and outstanding facilities – can offer a more attractive option.

United have seen Alan Domeracki and Brandon Forbes depart for Norwich City this season alone, albeit the Terrors have held onto highly rated trio Owen Stirton, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Jamie Forrest.

And Goodwin is keen to fill the developmental void left between the ages of 18 and 21 for those players who don’t either head out on loan or feature for the United first team.

“Down in England they’ve got a U/21s league with great facilities,” said Goodwin. “That (lack of similar) is something that I’ve been very critical of in our game.

“We talk about trying to bridge that gap between U/18s and first team, but I don’t think we’re there yet. It’s something the SFA need to seriously look at because boys at 17 and 18 are very rarely ready to hold down a place in a first-team environment.

“If nothing’s going to be organised properly, then we have to take that responsibility ourselves.”

United hope to face sides from England and abroad

Pursuing a solution, Goodwin added: “We’ve looked at trying to arrange our own mini league with teams from England and abroad.

“That would ensure that players who aren’t playing regularly during the season at least have a competitive game to look forward to.

“We try to look after the players’ fitness levels. We have 11 v 11s behind closed doors but it’s not really the same for these younger lads. That’s why I’m such a big advocate of the loan market to get them senior football.

“But we’re putting something in place here for next season. We’ll all sit down and discuss what a games programme looks like for the boys who are just over the U/18s matches.”

The likes of Forbes, Domeracki, Rory MacLeod (initially on loan) and Kerr Smith have headed south in recent campaigns, while a plethora of SFPL kids pursued English opportunities during the final days of the transfer window.

Hibs (Josh Landers, West Ham), Dundee (Ally Graham, Nottingham Forest; Seb Lochhead, Wolves), Aberdeen (Lewis Carrol) and St Johnstone (Brodie Dair, Fulham; Callan Hamill, Arsenal) are among the clubs to have seen bright talents either exit, or close in on departures.

Goodwin said: “We don’t want to be losing our best players to England but it’s a challenge for me and other first team managers out there when results are so important at the weekend.

“Giving these younger players the opportunity is a difficult balancing act, because you don’t want to weaken the team by doing it.”

Domeracki departure

Goodwin did, however, emphasise that Domeracki’s switch to Carrow Road was a transfer that suited all parties rather than being a case of a guaranteed future star being prised away.

“We weren’t sure what the next step was going to be in terms of Alan’s development,” added the United boss.

“He’s too old to play U/18s and not quite physically ready to break into our first team. So, it was going to be a bit of limbo for Alan. I think it was a really positive move for his career and for his future development.”