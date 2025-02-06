Dundee United supporters have their say on Tannadice fan experience improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United supporters have their say on Tannadice fan experience improvements

Fans have given their suggestions on what improvements they'd like to see at the home of their favourite club.

By Reporter
Tannadice Stadium. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Dundee United diehards have had their say on what fan experience improvements they would like to see at Tannadice.

Tangerines owner Mark Ogren, speaking at the recent AGM, said he wants to modernise the club’s aging home.

And we asked United-supporting readers of The Courier for their suggestions on how matchdays could be transformed.

Just ‘do the basics well’

Tannadeechee wrote: “To be perfectly honest, just do the basics well.

“I’m there to watch the football – I don’t go there for an ‘experience’.

“Make sure the toilets work and are decent, sinks and taps have hot and cold water and decent dryers.

“Food should be decent quality, with good service.

“The prices for a bar of chocolate are eye-watering. Would also be good to be served and back at the seat in time for the second half kicking off.”

Angry added: “When the team is winning and successful, fans are not too bothered about their surroundings.

“Let’s invest in the footballing structure so we have success as before and in the future.”

Better sound system for Dundee United stadium among ideas

Charles Allison said: “I sit in the George Fox Lower near the halfway line in a seat I chose when they first became available. Perfect view.

“I sit at almost the exact place I stood at when Billy Hainey scored his brilliant goal against Barcelona in the 60s [in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup].

“I’ve only one suggestion – the tannoy is not so easy to hear at our particular place.”

Dundee Resident is envious of Celtic Park’s £2.3 million ‘disco lights’.

They said: “I like the lighting systems a lot of clubs have now, such as at Parkhead.

“Always think it makes night games look like a bit more of an occasion.

“Big screens in the corners at The Shed/George Fox/Eddie Thompson would also allow for pre-game content like player/manager interviews etc to be shown.

“And of course, a beer in the ground would be nice…”

Tannadice improvement suggestions include improved toilets

Last year it was claimed the Scottish Government would consider lifting the alcohol ban at football grounds.

Meanwhile United fan Steven said: “Leg room is the main issue for me.

“Especially in the away stand above the directors, but also everywhere in the stadium except top-tier George Fox.

“It is seriously cramped for tall people.”

DW added: “Widen the foyer and corridors to the toilets in the George Fox Lower.

“Better, local food would be great too.”

Others called for safe standing to be introduced, while AH wrote: “Toilets are pretty ancient, so maybe a new set of unisex cubicles with changing facilities too would be useful.”

H added: “Better food options and service. Faster service at half time. Cleaner and nicer toilets.”

Conversation