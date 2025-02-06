Dundee United supporters have their say on Tannadice fan experience improvements

Dundee United diehards have had their say on what fan experience improvements they would like to see at Tannadice.

Tangerines owner Mark Ogren, speaking at the recent AGM, said he wants to modernise the club’s aging home.

And we asked United-supporting readers of The Courier for their suggestions on how matchdays could be transformed.

Just ‘do the basics well’

Tannadeechee wrote: “To be perfectly honest, just do the basics well.

“I’m there to watch the football – I don’t go there for an ‘experience’.

“Make sure the toilets work and are decent, sinks and taps have hot and cold water and decent dryers.

“Food should be decent quality, with good service.

“The prices for a bar of chocolate are eye-watering. Would also be good to be served and back at the seat in time for the second half kicking off.”

Angry added: “When the team is winning and successful, fans are not too bothered about their surroundings.

“Let’s invest in the footballing structure so we have success as before and in the future.”

Better sound system for Dundee United stadium among ideas

Charles Allison said: “I sit in the George Fox Lower near the halfway line in a seat I chose when they first became available. Perfect view.

“I sit at almost the exact place I stood at when Billy Hainey scored his brilliant goal against Barcelona in the 60s [in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup].

“I’ve only one suggestion – the tannoy is not so easy to hear at our particular place.”

Dundee Resident is envious of Celtic Park’s £2.3 million ‘disco lights’.

They said: “I like the lighting systems a lot of clubs have now, such as at Parkhead.

“Always think it makes night games look like a bit more of an occasion.

“Big screens in the corners at The Shed/George Fox/Eddie Thompson would also allow for pre-game content like player/manager interviews etc to be shown.

“And of course, a beer in the ground would be nice…”

Tannadice improvement suggestions include improved toilets

Last year it was claimed the Scottish Government would consider lifting the alcohol ban at football grounds.

Meanwhile United fan Steven said: “Leg room is the main issue for me.

“Especially in the away stand above the directors, but also everywhere in the stadium except top-tier George Fox.

“It is seriously cramped for tall people.”

DW added: “Widen the foyer and corridors to the toilets in the George Fox Lower.

“Better, local food would be great too.”

Others called for safe standing to be introduced, while AH wrote: “Toilets are pretty ancient, so maybe a new set of unisex cubicles with changing facilities too would be useful.”

H added: “Better food options and service. Faster service at half time. Cleaner and nicer toilets.”