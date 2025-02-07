What Mark Ogren told Jim Goodwin after huge Dundee United contract call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

What Mark Ogren told Jim Goodwin after huge Dundee United contract call

Ogren was candid in his discussions with Goodwin.

Mark Ogren, left, congratulates Goodwin after leading Dundee United to the Championship title.
Ogren, left, congratulates Goodwin after leading Dundee United to the Championship title. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

While much of the damage was done prior to his arrival, Jim Goodwin oversaw Dundee United’s relegation to the Championship in 2023.

Under his watch, the Tangerines lost all their post-split fixtures.

And with his dismissal by Aberdeen still fresh in the mind, there were plenty of naysayers.

So, while it may seem like the obvious call with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, Mark Ogren’s decision to hand the former St Mirren and Dons boss a new contract following the drop was bold.

Even the United owner admits that – thinking back to Goodwin’s initial appointment – he never envisioned keeping Goodwin in the event of the final weeks of the campaign going so badly awry.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren, left, chats with United boss Jim Goodwin at the Regional Performance Centre in Dundee
United owner Mark Ogren, left, chats with United boss Jim Goodwin at the Regional Performance Centre in Dundee. Image: SNS

Ogren said: “After we decided to extend Jim’s contract, I said to him, “if you’d told me when we were interviewing you, that we’d be relegated and lose all our games after the split, I would have said there’s no way I’ll be rehiring you!”

“But he showed us enough of what he can do that we felt he was the guy.

“As it turns out, he’s definitely the guy.”

Communication

Ogren’s faith was rewarded when Goodwin led United to the Championship title at the first time of asking while embarking on significant cost-cutting.

The Tangerines remain in third spot in the Premiership and, despite a recent wobble, are on course to secure top six football and perhaps mount a charge for Europe.

Jim Goodwin saw his United side come out on the losing side on Sunday
Goodwin prowling the touchline. Image: SNS

“Jim was the right fit for what our club needed,” continued Ogren. “He communicates so well. A manager needs to work well with everyone, throughout the club. It’s also about relationships and how he deals with players.

“It didn’t work out at the end of that (2022/23) season but we knew there was a good manager there. He’s proven himself in the past. It’s not like we took a flyer on him.

“Granted, he had issues up at Aberdeen – that didn’t work out – but we were willing to give him more time.”

Ogren: ‘We are extremely comfortable with Jim’

Goodwin penned another extension at the tail end of 2024, elongating a relationship that continues to be one of the strongest Ogren has enjoyed with any of his six permanent United bosses.

Mark Ogren will return to the States following Sunday's showdown with Rangers
Mark Ogren, the Dundee United owner. Image: DC Thomson / Kim Cessford.

“I probably have more interaction with Jim than I’ve had with any other manager, barring maybe Robbie (Neilson),” continued Ogren.

“I’ve never even met Micky Mellon, to this day! It was all through Zoom during Covid. It was a strange time and it’s hard to develop a relationship with someone through video conferencing.

“Ultimately, every manager has their different attributes, but we are extremely comfortable with Jim.”

Indeed, should Goodwin guide United to European qualification against the odds, the biggest challenge may be holding on to the Irishman.

His nightmare few months at Aberdeen prior to being sacked increasingly appears to be an aberration, having enjoyed impressive stints with St Mirren and Alloa.

And Ogren added: “We are certainly open to keeping him long term and, from his view, I think he’s open to staying long term. But you never know. Things change.

“It’s the same with players; you bring people in and hope they do so well that someone else wants them. That’s just business, frankly.”

