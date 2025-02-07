SFA VAR panel rules on Dundee United flashpoint amid Tangerines’ KMI withdrawal

The SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel has ruled unanimously that Marley Watkins’ winning goal against Dundee United last weekend correctly stood.

Watkins bundled the ball over the line after being adjudged to have fairly outjumped United goalkeeper Jack Walton.

Referee David Dickinson awarded the goal in real time and, despite footage showing the Killie attacker appearing to impede the Tangerines’ No1 attempt to get a hand to the ball, VAR Greg Aitken was unmoved.

And the KMI panel decided that was the right call by a margin of 5-0. No supporting notes were providing.

They were also unanimous in their judgment that three separate United penalty claims for handball (two involving Robbie Deas, and Danny Armstrong with the other) were not offences.

United’s withdrawal

The result comes at the tail-end of a week that saw United withdraw their representative from the KMI panel.

A club statement noted: “We raised concerns regarding the panel’s purpose, effectiveness, and impact on Scottish football. We believe the panel’s outcomes have been inconsistent with feedback provided by the Scottish FA.

“There have been instances where on-field decisions, supported by VAR and endorsed by the Scottish FA refereeing department, were contradicted by the KMI panel.

“In many cases, these disagreements appear to be based on the opinions of panel members who, for the most part, lack significant expertise in the laws of the game.”

The five-person KMI panel consists of three independent members with careers within Scottish football (former players, media figures or journalists), one representative from the SFA (usually an expert in the laws of the game) and one from SPFL clubs.