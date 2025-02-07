SFA VAR panel rules on Dundee United flashpoint amid Tangerines’ KMI withdrawal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SFA VAR panel rules on Dundee United flashpoint amid Tangerines’ KMI withdrawal

The Tangerines have made their feelings known this week.

By Alan Temple
The SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel has ruled unanimously that Marley Watkins’ winning goal against Dundee United last weekend correctly stood.

Watkins bundled the ball over the line after being adjudged to have fairly outjumped United goalkeeper Jack Walton.

Referee David Dickinson awarded the goal in real time and, despite footage showing the Killie attacker appearing to impede the Tangerines’ No1 attempt to get a hand to the ball, VAR Greg Aitken was unmoved.

And the KMI panel decided that was the right call by a margin of 5-0. No supporting notes were providing.

They were also unanimous in their judgment that three separate United penalty claims for handball (two involving Robbie Deas, and Danny Armstrong with the other) were not offences.

United’s withdrawal

The result comes at the tail-end of a week that saw United withdraw their representative from the KMI panel.

A club statement noted: “We raised concerns regarding the panel’s purpose, effectiveness, and impact on Scottish football. We believe the panel’s outcomes have been inconsistent with feedback provided by the Scottish FA.

“There have been instances where on-field decisions, supported by VAR and endorsed by the Scottish FA refereeing department, were contradicted by the KMI panel.

“In many cases, these disagreements appear to be based on the opinions of panel members who, for the most part, lack significant expertise in the laws of the game.”

The five-person KMI panel consists of three independent members with careers within Scottish football (former players, media figures or journalists), one representative from the SFA (usually an expert in the laws of the game) and one from SPFL clubs.

Conversation