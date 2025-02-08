14 best pictures as Dundee United women make Tannadice homecoming – but chasm to Celtic is laid bare

Dundee United WFC took centre stage at Tannadice on Friday night for the first time in 10 months.

However, Suzy Shepherd’s side were swept aside 8-0 by their Celtic counterparts as the chasm in resources and quality was laid bare.

Goals from Maria McAneny, Jenny Smith and an Abi Harrison brace gave the SWPL1 leaders a comprehensive half-time advantage.

Part-time United – with one league win this term, bottom of the table and sliding interminably towards relegation – fell further behind after the break when Harrison completed her hat-trick.

The Hoops added gloss to the scoreline through Smith, Kit Loferski and a McAneny penalty.

Courier Sport captured the action.

United vs Celtic: In pictures