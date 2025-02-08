Dundee United 14 best pictures as Dundee United women make Tannadice homecoming – but chasm to Celtic is laid bare The league-leading Hoops racked up eight goals in Tayside. The Dundee United players in a huddle prior to the action commencing at Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Alan Temple February 8 2025, 8:00am February 8 2025, 8:00am Share 14 best pictures as Dundee United women make Tannadice homecoming – but chasm to Celtic is laid bare Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5179563/dundee-united-women-celtic-tannadice-best-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee United WFC took centre stage at Tannadice on Friday night for the first time in 10 months. However, Suzy Shepherd’s side were swept aside 8-0 by their Celtic counterparts as the chasm in resources and quality was laid bare. Goals from Maria McAneny, Jenny Smith and an Abi Harrison brace gave the SWPL1 leaders a comprehensive half-time advantage. Part-time United – with one league win this term, bottom of the table and sliding interminably towards relegation – fell further behind after the break when Harrison completed her hat-trick. The Hoops added gloss to the scoreline through Smith, Kit Loferski and a McAneny penalty. Courier Sport captured the action. United vs Celtic: In pictures Paula Wilkie, Olivia Wilkie and Hannah McLean (left to right), prepare for the action.. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Young fans Taylor MacKenzie and Maisy Jack were in attendance to watch the women’s team attempt to upset the odds. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Rachel, Farrah, Noah and Ross Hendry (left to right) watch United WFC’s first game at Tannadice since facing Hamilton last April. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The mascots enjoyed a kickabout on the Tannadice turf. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson United fans file in to take their seats. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Both sides take the acclaim of the supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Anna Dickov looks on as Beth Rennie is beaten with a strike into the corner. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Given the onerous task facing the Terrors, plenty of United turned out to watch Suzy Shepherd’s strugglers, while there was also a following from Glasgow. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Anna Dickov, United No12, attempts to make headway against the dominant visitors. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Freya Brien surges forward as United seek to threaten the Hoops rearguard. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Ashley Robertson, United No6, attempts to collect a loose ball as skipper Katie Frew and keeper Rennie look on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A couple of young fans get creative to find a new vantage point. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The Tangerines remain rooted to the foot of the SWPL1 with four points. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Conversation