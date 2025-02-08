14 best pictures as Dundee United women make Tannadice homecoming – but chasm to Celtic is laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
14 best pictures as Dundee United women make Tannadice homecoming – but chasm to Celtic is laid bare

The league-leading Hoops racked up eight goals in Tayside.

The Dundee United players in a huddle prior to the action commencing at Tannadice
The Dundee United players in a huddle prior to the action commencing at Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Alan Temple

Dundee United WFC took centre stage at Tannadice on Friday night for the first time in 10 months.

However, Suzy Shepherd’s side were swept aside 8-0 by their Celtic counterparts as the chasm in resources and quality was laid bare.

Goals from Maria McAneny, Jenny Smith and an Abi Harrison brace gave the SWPL1 leaders a comprehensive half-time advantage.

Part-time United – with one league win this term, bottom of the table and sliding interminably towards relegation – fell further behind after the break when Harrison completed her hat-trick.

The Hoops added gloss to the scoreline through Smith, Kit Loferski and a McAneny penalty.

Courier Sport captured the action.

United vs Celtic: In pictures

Paula Wilkie, Olivia Wilkie and Hannah McLean (left to right), prepare for the action.
Paula Wilkie, Olivia Wilkie and Hannah McLean (left to right), prepare for the action.. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Young fans Taylor MacKenzie and Maisy Jack were in attendance to watch the women's team attempt to upset the odds
Young fans Taylor MacKenzie and Maisy Jack were in attendance to watch the women's team attempt to upset the odds. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Rachel, Farrah, Noah and Ross Hendry (left to right) watch United WFC's first game at Tannadice since facing Hamilton last April
Rachel, Farrah, Noah and Ross Hendry (left to right) watch United WFC's first game at Tannadice since facing Hamilton last April. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The mascots enjoyed a kickabout on the Tannadice turf
The mascots enjoyed a kickabout on the Tannadice turf. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee United fans shuffle in to take their seats.
United fans file in to take their seats. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Both sides take the acclaim of the supporters
Both sides take the acclaim of the supporters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Anna Dickov looks on as Beth Rennie is beaten with a strike into the corner. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Given the onerous task facing United, fans turned out to watch Suzy Shepherd's strugglers
Given the onerous task facing the Terrors, plenty of United turned out to watch Suzy Shepherd's strugglers, while there was also a following from Glasgow. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Anna Dickov, United No12, attempts to make headway against the dominant visitors. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Freya Brien surges forward as United seek to threaten the Hoops rearguard. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ashley Robertson, United No6, attempts to collect a loose ball as skipper Katie Frew and keeper Rennie look on. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A couple of young fans get creative to find a new vantage point. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Tangerines remain rooted to the foot of the SWPL1 with four points. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Conversation