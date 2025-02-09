Dundee United scout report: Owen Stirton bags brace as Tannadice teen lands ‘exactly what we’ve been missing’ verdict

A crucial double, the man of the match award and fulsome praise from his manager.

Owen Stirton’s home debut for Montrose could barely have gone any better as the Scotland youth international continues to bolster his burgeoning reputation on loan.

His tally for the Mighty Mo now stands at three goals in two appearances – he notched a super solo strike against Annan Athletic – and he appears destined to be a key figure for the Angus outfit in the run-in.

And Saturday’s showdown against Alloa Athletic was one to pique the interest of United manager Jim Goodwin and academy chief Scott Allison, with another young Terror, Charlie Dewar, starting at centre-half for the Wasps.

What followed was a thoroughly entertaining, ding-dong battle between the two pals – from which they were both able to showcase plenty of promise. The encounter finished 2-2.

Courier Sport was in Angus to put the duo under the microscope.

Stirton v Dewar duel

Academy teammates they may be, but for 90 minutes friendships were put on hold. They did battle.

Stirton got the better of the first period but, in fairness to Dewar, Alloa were collectively outplayed for the opening 45.

Michael Gardyne and Mattheus Machado zipped the ball around midfield superbly, while Craig Wighton cut the Wasps open from the No10 role.

And Stirton gave the hosts a half-time lead when he bundled a Wighton cross over the line despite Dewar’s best attempts to smuggle the ball to safety. The sort of ugly, scrappy goal that poachers love.

“That’s exactly what we’ve been missing,” noted Montrose gaffer Stewart Petrie. “We haven’t scored enough of those sort of goals, and I thought it was deserved for some outstanding early play.”

Dewar made a fine block to thwart Stirton as the striker sought to take advantage of some sloppy passing, while his recovery pace was evident when he stopped STirton from haring onto another super Wighton through-ball.

Dewar plays part in Alloa resurgence

The centre-back seemed to ramp up the aggression in the second period (perhaps the entire team received some home truths from boss Andy Graham).

He was undoubtedly helped by Alloa tweaking their system to get a grip of Montrose’s midfield movement; in particular, shackling Wighton, who previously dragged Dewar and defensive partner Morgyn Neill all over the shop.

Able to focus more on Stirton – who seemed to deliberately peel onto the youngster – Dewar was regularly touch-tight, won his fair share of duels and stood up to the physical challenge. He’s also not shy of a surge forward.

Given Dewar is still only 17 years of age, the promising centre-back should be commended for sticking at what was – at times – a tough task, ultimately turning in a fine second half showing.

Owen Stirton: Courage and character

Stirton stepped up in the closing stages, with Alloa leading 2-1 courtesy of a Cameron O’Donnell stunner and Steven Buchanan’s goal.

He stung the palms of PJ Morrison with a left-footed drive, saw a penalty claim waved away after brilliantly winning possession on the left flank and bursting into the box, and generally provided an excellent out-ball.

Whisper it, but the control of his rangy limbs – allied with a delicate touch – has shades of Sam Dalby, albeit he still needs to pile on a bit more muscle before that physical comparison rings true.

Penalties: hit the target, and hit it hard. 3️⃣ in 2️⃣ for Owen Stirton, just pic.twitter.com/hFbln3NYth — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) February 8, 2025

And when the game’s decisive moment arrived and Montrose were awarded a late spot-kick, Stirton grabbed the ball. With no designated penalty taker, that was entirely his call; a bold show of belief from a player who only turned 18 a week ago.

Morrison got a hand on the effort but couldn’t keep it out.

“Fair play to Owen for grabbing that ball,” added Petrie. “He’s a young kid and stuck it away – just – for his third goal in two games.

“That can give us real encouragement because it seems that single goals aren’t winning us games now. We need more goals.”

What’s next for United pair?

Montrose would seem like the perfect fit for Stirton.

He likely to see plenty of action and needn’t look far for advice on making the grade at Tannadice. Sean Dillon is a Tangerines hero, lifted the Scottish Cup with the club and is still going strong for Montrose aged 41.

The consummate professional.

Kieran Freeman and Michael Gardyne played 103 games for United between them.

And the partnership with Wighton, who was the best player on the pitch for the first 60 minutes, looks to have real potential.

Dewar, meanwhile, could yet play his part in a promotion push.

Alloa are just one point adrift of the playoff positions (indeed, they are only seven points off the summit in a thrilling third tier title chase) and face Charlie Mulgrew’s Kelty next.