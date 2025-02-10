Blair Spittal talks Dundee United days, how star duo’s sale sparked HUGE slump and John Rankin’s ‘mental’ McDonald’s order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Blair Spittal talks Dundee United days, how star duo’s sale sparked HUGE slump and John Rankin’s ‘mental’ McDonald’s order

The Hearts midfielder discussed his spell at Tannadice on the Open Goal podcast.

Blair Spittal at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Blair Spittal at Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Blair Spittal believes the mid-season sales of Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay-Steven was a blow his Dundee United career never recovered from.

Spittal signed up as a United player in the summer of 2014, joining a promising side packed with young talent.

Aged just 18, he arrived at the club as Andy Robertson and Ryan Gauld’s big money moves to Hull City and Sporting Lisbon were being finalised.

Under Jackie McNamara’s management, the Tangerines enjoyed a flying start to the season, with Spittal picking up priceless experience along the way.

But after Armstrong and Mackay-Steven moved to Celtic on deadline day of the mid-season transfer window, United’s fortunes took a huge turn.

Stuart Armstrong (left) and Gary Mackay-Steven. Image: SNS

After winning only three games in the second half of that campaign, the Tangerines ended up being relegated the following year.

And looking back, Spittal, now at Hearts, accepts that he wasn’t yet ready to carry the burden of replacing so many top players.

“My first year at Dundee United was really good, up til about January,” he told the Open Goal podcast.

“That was when Gaz (Gary Mackay-Steven) and Stuart (Stuart Armstrong) were there. They left in the January then [I] came in [to the team more].

“I was there from the start of the season but [I] was kind of getting taken in and out.

“Jackie (McNamara) was really good in terms of he knew the games to put you in and when to take you out; looking after you.

“Then, when they (Mackay-Steven and Armstrong) left, we never really replaced them.

Blair Spittal celebrates after scoring against Dundee in August 2015. Image: SNS

“We kind of weren’t ready. They were really good to learn off at the start of that season. Obviously, they were only 23, 24.

“But we’re young boys; I’m going in full-time for the first time. I’ll admit that now – I wasn’t ready physically, to deal with it.

“The second season was really good for me – I played a lot more – but we ended up getting relegated, which was horrific for the size of club [United are].

“It got a bit toxic, to say the least.”

Discussing the dressing room environment during his time at the club, Spittal highlighted senior professionals John Rankin and Sean Dillon as top team-mates.

John Rankin was a leader on the pitch and in the dressing room for United. Image: SNS

And when host, former Dundee midfielder Simon Ferry, raised Rankin’s commitment to his diet, Spittal responded to an incredible revelation about the former Tannadice midfielder.

“Ranks’ diet… incredible. He only gets one McDonald’s a year. Last day of the season he has it,” said Ferry.

Spittal added: “Last game of the season, he comes in with a chocolate bar and has it ready [for full time].

“His McDonald’s order is five orders in one. It’s mental. But unbelievable to learn off guys like that. He’s a top pro.”

