LEE WILKIE: Reinvigorated Dundee United have chance to shock Bayern-bedraggled Celtic

United's quiet weekend may work to their advantage come Saturday's trip to face the champions.

Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj and Celtic's Anthony Ralston tussle during the meeting of their sides at Tannadice in December. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United will have welcomed a breather as they look to get back on form.

Of course, they’d have preferred to still be in the Scottish Cup, but a fixture-free weekend wasn’t the worst thing in the world for Jim Goodwin and his side.

It’s a chance to draw breath after a non-stop festive period, followed by big games and all that the transfer window brings.

They will have rested some legs, got the new boys bedded in a bit more and given injured players like Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty a bit more time to get back to fitness.

What they could probably do without is Celtic away next!

It’s a tough one, the champions are looking very good right now.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – JANUARY 08: Dundee United’s Declan Gallagher during a William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United at Celtic Park, on January 08, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

But United’s defence has been excellent all season. That’s what they’ve built their impressive return to the Premiership on.

They will be tested at Parkhead on Saturday and I hope they relish the challenge.

You also hope the midweek clash with Bayern Munich takes all of Celtic’s focus and tires out some legs before the lower-key league match that follows.

Any little advantage needs to go your way in matches like this.

Most important, though, is the performance United put in. I fully expect a steady, well-organised display from United because that’s what they’ve been all season.

And Queen’s Park showed on Sunday that every underdog has a chance.

Conversation