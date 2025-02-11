Ian Cathro guides Estoril to best winning run in 76 YEARS as Dundonian coach roars back from the brink

Ian Cathro is the toast of Estoril after guiding the Portuguese outfit to their best top-flight winning run in 76 years.

The Canaries racked up their fifth successive victory at the weekend, seeing off Boavista 2-1 courtesy of a Yanis Begraoui double.

One must go back to the 1948/49 season for a better sequence of results, with Estoril now sitting comfortably in eighth spot and being rewarded for showing patience in the former Dundee United academy coach.

Reports in Portugal in October stated that Cathro was on “his last life” as the club’s manager following a humbling cup exit against fourth tier Lusitano, losing 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

At that point, he had guided Estoril to just one league win.

However, Cathro, 38, has transformed his side’s fortunes in spectacular fashion.

This is Cathro’s second crack at being a head coach, having lasted seven months in the Hearts hot-seat from December 2016.

He left the club after seven wins in 30 games.

Cathro’s wider coaching career has included spells at Rio Ave, Valencia, Newcastle, Wolves, Tottenham and Al-Ittihad after departing Tannadice.