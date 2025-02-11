Ian Cathro guides Estoril to best winning run in 76 YEARS as Dundonian coach roars back from the brink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Cathro guides Estoril to best winning run in 76 YEARS as Dundonian coach roars back from the brink

Cathro is thriving in the dugout in his second managerial post.

By Alan Temple
Ian Cathro takes the acclaim of the Estoril fans.
Ian Cathro takes the acclaim of the Estoril fans. Image: Shutterstock,.

Ian Cathro is the toast of Estoril after guiding the Portuguese outfit to their best top-flight winning run in 76 years.

The Canaries racked up their fifth successive victory at the weekend, seeing off Boavista 2-1 courtesy of a Yanis Begraoui double.

One must go back to the 1948/49 season for a better sequence of results, with Estoril now sitting comfortably in eighth spot and being rewarded for showing patience in the former Dundee United academy coach.

Reports in Portugal in October stated that Cathro was on “his last life” as the club’s manager following a humbling cup exit against fourth tier Lusitano, losing 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

At that point, he had guided Estoril to just one league win.

However, Cathro, 38, has transformed his side’s fortunes in spectacular fashion.

Ian Cathro passes on a message to his players
Ian Cathro passes on a message to his players. Image: Shutterstock.

This is Cathro’s second crack at being a head coach, having lasted seven months in the Hearts hot-seat from December 2016.

He left the club after seven wins in 30 games.

Cathro’s wider coaching career has included spells at Rio Ave, Valencia, Newcastle, Wolves, Tottenham and Al-Ittihad after departing Tannadice.

