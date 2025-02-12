Jim Goodwin reveals ‘interest from Europe’ in Dundee United midfielder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reveals ‘interest from Europe’ in Dundee United midfielder

Goodwin offered an update on Richard Odada's future and Craig Sibbald's fitness

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, offered an update on several of his midfield options
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, offered an update on several of his midfield options. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Richard Odada is the subject of interest from Europe as the midfielder weighs up his immediate future.

Odada, 24, has endured an uninspiring maiden campaign in Scottish football, making just 13 appearances (totalling 298 minutes) and visibly struggling to adapt to the pace of the British game.

He has slipped further down the pecking order following the January arrivals of Allan Campbell and Lewis Fiorini, allied with the impending return of long-term injury absentee Craig Sibbald following groin surgery.

Richard Odada becomes the third Kenya international to play in Scotland after Wanyama and St Mirren's Jonah Ayunga
Goodwin still believes Odada can make his mark at Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC.

And despite the UK transfer windows being shut, Odada still has options in the Scottish Championship and the continent. Courier Sport understands those include Serbia, where he has previously turned out for Red Star Belgrade and Graficar Beograd.

However, United boss Goodwin has no intention of forcing him towards the exit door and maintains that Odada – who is contracted to the Tannadice outfit until 2026 – can still have a bright future in tangerine.

Goodwin: Odada needs to get up to speed

“We have had a bit of interest in Richard from Europe,” confirmed Goodwin. “It needs to be right for everyone – he needs to want to do it, and the rest needs to balance out. 

Dundee United man Odada has been patient to date
United man Odada has enjoyed relatively few minutes. Image: SNS

“He’s been training and doing well. He’s a player we still have high hopes for. In terms of his profile, he ticks a lot of the boxes for a midfielder in the modern-day game. He has good energy and the physical aspects you need.

“He’s just struggled to get up to the speed of the game here, so far. That’s why I feel a loan would be good for him.

“I wanted him to go, play games and come back ready to kick-start things in the summer. But if he doesn’t go, it’s not an issue. If he stays, we have a good player on our hands.” 

Sibbald nearing return

Meanwhile, Sibbald is expected to resume full training next week.

The combative midfielder underwent surgery to cure a “significant” groin injury in October and is now on the final straight of his long road to recovery.

“With Sibbs, we’re confident – providing everything goes smoothly with him – that he’ll be able to join in with the rest of the group next week,” said Goodwin.

“We’ll do some closed doors stuff with him and see where we can get him to, but we’ll have to be patient. He’s been out of the team for a long time, and we’ll have to get a lot of fitness work into him.”

The news is a blow for Sibbald and United
Craig Sibbald was a key performer in the first half of the season. Image: SNS

But Goodwin has no doubt he’ll prove worth the wait.

“Getting him back will be great,” he added. “Sibbs was last season’s Player of the Year and someone we know can play to a high level. I’m really looking forward to having him available before too long.”

Skipper Ross Docherty has also taken part in training this week, with Goodwin noting: “We’re building him up gradually.”

Conversation