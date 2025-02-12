EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada in talks over loan exit as Serbian side target Dundee United man

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada is in talks over a potential loan switch to Serbian outfit OFK Beograd.

Odada, 24, has featured just 13 times since joining the Tangerines from Philadelphia Union last summer, with the Kenya international struggling to make his mark during those fleeting outings.

He has slipped further down the pecking order following the winter arrivals of Allan Campbell and Lewis Fiorini, and United boss Jim Goodwin is keen for the player to pursue a temporary move in search of first team football.

Having previously turned out for Red Star Belgrade and Graficar Beograd, Odada remains highly regarded in Serbia.

And, while they are not the only option on the table, OFK Beograd – currently riding high in fifth place in the Serbian top-flight – are pushing hard to tie up a deal before their transfer window closes on Friday night.

Well travelled Odada, who has also turned out for Danish side Aalborg and Metalac of Slovenia, is contracted to United until the summer of 2026 and Goodwin remains hopeful he can shine at Tannadice in the fulness of time.