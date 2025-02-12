EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada in talks over loan exit as Serbian side target Dundee United man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada in talks over loan exit as Serbian side target Dundee United man

Odada has found first team opportunities scarce at Tannadice.

Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Richard Odada could depart United this week. Image: Dundee United FC/Richard Wiseman
By Alan Temple

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada is in talks over a potential loan switch to Serbian outfit OFK Beograd.

Odada, 24, has featured just 13 times since joining the Tangerines from Philadelphia Union last summer, with the Kenya international struggling to make his mark during those fleeting outings.

He has slipped further down the pecking order following the winter arrivals of Allan Campbell and Lewis Fiorini, and United boss Jim Goodwin is keen for the player to pursue a temporary move in search of first team football.

Richard Odada appears to be finding his groove.
Odada in action for United. Image: SNS

Having previously turned out for Red Star Belgrade and Graficar Beograd, Odada remains highly regarded in Serbia.

And, while they are not the only option on the table, OFK Beograd – currently riding high in fifth place in the Serbian top-flight – are pushing hard to tie up a deal before their transfer window closes on Friday night.

Well travelled Odada, who has also turned out for Danish side Aalborg and Metalac of Slovenia, is contracted to United until the summer of 2026 and Goodwin remains hopeful he can shine at Tannadice in the fulness of time.

