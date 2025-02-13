Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United recruitment roadmap as crunch contract talks near

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United recruitment roadmap as crunch contract talks near

United are already laying foundations for next term.

Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
Jim Goodwin on the touchline. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has predicted a “busy summer” as Dundee United seek to build upon a solid – and potentially superb – maiden campaign back in the Premiership.

The Tangerines snapped up 13 signings following their Championship title triumph, and further strengthened with the arrivals of Allan Campbell, Lewis Fiorini and Ruari Paton during the winter window.

Many of those captures have played a significant part in United’s rise to third spot, with top six football and a European push still a tantalising possibility despite a recent dip.

And Goodwin and head of recruitment Michael Cairney have already started work on their summer recruitment drive.

Will Ferry is ready to face Dundee on Monday
Will Ferry, pictured, has arguably been the pick of United’s summer arrivals. Image: SNS

“I think our recruitment will follow a similar pattern when the window opens in the summer,” said Goodwin.

“We have a strategy in place. I work closely with Michael Cairney, and I’ve given him the profile of the kind of players we want. He’s out there doing his job. He’s doing a lot of travelling in Europe and the UK, building up a database of players.

“It is about adding quality and continuing to move forward. That means it will be a mix of players from the domestic market, and from further afield.

“We have loans who will go back to their parent clubs and players out of contract so it will be a busy summer.

“I think the recruitment we did last summer was very good so we will be looking to build on that and hopefully enhance the squad.”

Vicko Sevelj: The blueprint

And Goodwin has hinted that United will continue to scour Eastern Europe for talent following the success of Vicko Sevelj – a contender for the Terrors’ player of the year – and early impact of Kristijan Trapanovski.

A beaming Vicko Sevelj against Dundee.
Vicko Sevelj, pictured, has been a standout performer. Image: SNS

“A lot of it comes down to finance,” added Goodwin. “The foreign markets are certainly more attractive right now when it comes to the salaries you can get players for.

“In some of the Eastern European countries, you can get good value.

“In the Scottish and English market, there’s a real level of inflation with the wage demands people are making.

“It’s very hard for teams in the Scottish Premiership, outwith the big boys, to compete with clubs down south. So, it’s about having a pragmatic approach.

“The European market has been good to us. We have brought in Vicko Sevelj, who has been excellent. Kristijan Trapanovski has shown everyone what he’s capable of.

“Injuries have curtailed him a little bit, so we are getting him back up to speed and back to form.”

Goodwin added: “Then you have the loan market, which has been very important for us as well. The loans allow you add a bit of quality that you wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise.”

“I would see our recruitment being another blend of all three next summer.”

Contract talks loom

Meanwhile, Goodwin will soon turn his attention to talks with those first team players who are out of contract in the summer.

Captain Ross Docherty, Declan Gallagher, Louis Moult, Kevin Holt, and Glenn Middleton are among a host of senior stars who are already free to discuss terms with potential suitors.

Goodwin previously stated that negotiations would be placed on the back burner until the winter transfer window concluded.

A dejected Jim Goodwin applauds the home fans
Goodwin will soon decide who he wants to keep for the 2025/26 campaign. Image: SNS

And he added: “We will be having discussions with players about the future in the next few days and weeks. We’re looking at everything just now and working on our plans for the end of the season.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada in talks over loan exit as Serbian side target Dundee United…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, offered an update on several of his midfield options
Jim Goodwin reveals 'interest from Europe' in Dundee United midfielder
Ian Cathro takes the acclaim of the Estoril fans.
Ian Cathro guides Estoril to best winning run in 76 YEARS as Dundonian coach…
Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj and Celtic's Anthony Ralston tussle during the meeting of their sides at Tannadice in December. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Reinvigorated Dundee United have chance to shock Bayern-bedraggled Celtic
Blair Spittal at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Blair Spittal talks Dundee United days, how star duo's sale sparked slump and John…
Owen Stirton, left, and Charlie Dewar, centre, were rarely far from each other
Dundee United scout report: Owen Stirton bags brace as Tannadice teen lands ‘exactly what…
The Dundee United players in a huddle prior to the action commencing at Tannadice
14 best pictures as Dundee United women make Tannadice homecoming - but chasm to…
John Rankin's dejection at full-time of the 2014 final was clear. Image: SNS
John Rankin admits pain of losing to St Johnstone in 2014 Scottish Cup final…
Marley Watkins converts the only goal of the game last weekend.
SFA VAR panel rules on Dundee United flashpoint amid Tangerines’ KMI withdrawal
2
Referee John Beaton consults the VAR monitor at Tannadice. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United's VAR panel snub is step in right direction - but…
2

Conversation