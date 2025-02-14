Richard Odada completes Serbia loan switch – but Jim Goodwin takes firm stance on Dundee United future

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada has joined OFK Beograd on loan for the remainder of the season.

Odada, 24, has previously turned out for Red Star Belgrade and Graficar Beograd and will seek to kick-start his campaign by returning to the Serbian top-flight. His wife also hails from the Eastern European country, smoothing the switch.

OFK currently occupy fifth spot in the Superliga and are just one point outside of the European places.

And they believe Odada can bolster their quest for continental qualification.

The Kenya international has endured a challenging first campaign in Scottish football, making just 13 appearances. He has only started three times.

“Richard has been given the opportunity to go and play regular football, which is something he has struggled with here,” said Goodwin.

“I wouldn’t underestimate the Serbian league. It’s a tough competitive league and there are lots of good technical players within it.”

He added: “I think it’s difficult for new players if they don’t set the heather alight at the beginning. It can impact confidence.

“Coming in late, not getting a pre-season and constantly playing catch-up hasn’t helped. And in the games that he has played, unfortunately he hasn’t performed at the level that we would expect.

“That means you come out of the team and somebody else gets the chance. He’s completely understanding of it.”

A fresh start

Despite reasonably bright outings against Hibernian and St Johnstone, the former Philadelphia Union and Aalborg man has largely failed to shine, including being hooked after 38 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Hearts.

Odada, who is still contracted to United until the summer of 2026, will aim to build his match sharpness and play more regularly before returning to Tannadice in the close season and staking his claim for a starting berth.

Asked whether he foresees Odada returning to make an impact with the Terrors, Goodwin said: “Definitely, yes.

“We’re not drawing a line under him. We firmly believe Richard is a very talented player.

“We’ve spent a lot of time on that recruitment process and bringing him over. We’ve put a significant investment in the player and, if you look at him physically, he’s everything you would want from a number six.

“Going away, playing regularly and coming back fresh – almost like a new signing again – may just give him that impetus to kick on again.”