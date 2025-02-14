Richard Odada completes Serbia loan switch – but Jim Goodwin takes firm stance on Dundee United future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Odada completes Serbia loan switch – but Jim Goodwin takes firm stance on Dundee United future

The Kenya international desperately needs regular first team football.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Odada will see out the season in Serbia. Image: SNS

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada has joined OFK Beograd on loan for the remainder of the season.

Odada, 24, has previously turned out for Red Star Belgrade and Graficar Beograd and will seek to kick-start his campaign by returning to the Serbian top-flight. His wife also hails from the Eastern European country, smoothing the switch.

OFK currently occupy fifth spot in the Superliga and are just one point outside of the European places.

And they believe Odada can bolster their quest for continental qualification. 

The Kenya international has endured a challenging first campaign in Scottish football, making just 13 appearances. He has only started three times. 

Richard Odada, pictured, made his non-competitive debut against Luton on Friday night.
Odada being put through his paces. Image: SNS

“Richard has been given the opportunity to go and play regular football, which is something he has struggled with here,” said Goodwin.

“I wouldn’t underestimate the Serbian league. It’s a tough competitive league and there are lots of good technical players within it.”

He added: “I think it’s difficult for new players if they don’t set the heather alight at the beginning. It can impact confidence.

“Coming in late, not getting a pre-season and constantly playing catch-up hasn’t helped. And in the games that he has played, unfortunately he hasn’t performed at the level that we would expect.

“That means you come out of the team and somebody else gets the chance. He’s completely understanding of it.”

A fresh start

Despite reasonably bright outings against Hibernian and St Johnstone, the former Philadelphia Union and Aalborg man has largely failed to shine, including being hooked after 38 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Hearts. 

Odada, who is still contracted to United until the summer of 2026, will aim to build his match sharpness and play more regularly before returning to Tannadice in the close season and staking his claim for a starting berth.  

Richard Odada is keen for more opportunity to shine
Odada is contracted to United until 2026. Image: SNS

Asked whether he foresees Odada returning to make an impact with the Terrors, Goodwin said: “Definitely, yes.

“We’re not drawing a line under him. We firmly believe Richard is a very talented player.

“We’ve spent a lot of time on that recruitment process and bringing him over. We’ve put a significant investment in the player and, if you look at him physically, he’s everything you would want from a number six.

“Going away, playing regularly and coming back fresh – almost like a new signing again – may just give him that impetus to kick on again.”

