JIM SPENCE: Unique recruitment challenge facing Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin

Dundee United fans should enjoy this season’s good times, because short-termism in football means there’s no guarantee they’ll be repeated.

Jim Goodwin has no sooner built a team for this season’s Premiership than he’s already looking at constructing one for next season; such is the modern football environment.

Goodwin’s recruitment has been superb, but consistency is the Holy Grail both on and off the pitch, and repeating this season’s high quality enrolment may prove difficult.

Older United fans will recall Jim McLean fashioning great sides built around long-term stalwarts like Paul Hegarty, Dave Narey, Maurice Malpas, John Holt and other terrific servants, who gave many great years to the club, and are rightly lionised by supporters.

Today though, managers like Goodwin have barely begun assembling their sides when they’ve to start scouring the continents for their next squad.

He has to accept the departure of loan players, who were only here to iron out their rough edges before returning to parent clubs who are much richer than United.

He has to suck up through gritted teeth losing youngsters, who’ve not kicked a first team ball, to the life-changing riches on offer in England.

Plus, he has to square the circle of trying to keep out-of-contract players, some of whom may be offered better terms elsewhere, while others are unhappy at being considered squad players and want more regular starting opportunities.

The United manager will be well aware of the potential vagaries of his next recruitment drive, because, like a wine harvest, while one season may produce a fine vintage, the next can deliver undrinkable plonk.