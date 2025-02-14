JIM SPENCE: Unique recruitment challenge facing Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Unique recruitment challenge facing Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin

The Tangerines have work to do to ensure this summer transfer window is successful.

Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
Jim Goodwin on the touchline. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Dundee United fans should enjoy this season’s good times, because short-termism in football means there’s no guarantee they’ll be repeated.

Jim Goodwin has no sooner built a team for this season’s Premiership than he’s already looking at constructing one for next season; such is the modern football environment.

Goodwin’s recruitment has been superb, but consistency is the Holy Grail both on and off the pitch, and repeating this season’s high quality enrolment may prove difficult.

Older United fans will recall Jim McLean fashioning great sides built around long-term stalwarts like Paul Hegarty, Dave Narey, Maurice Malpas, John Holt and other terrific servants, who gave many great years to the club, and are rightly lionised by supporters.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby wheels away in delight.
Sam Dalby (centre) and Ryan Strain (right) have been success stories since their summer transfers to Dundee United Image: SNS<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 14px"> </span>

Today though, managers like Goodwin have barely begun assembling their sides when they’ve to start scouring the continents for their next squad.

He has to accept the departure of loan players, who were only here to iron out their rough edges before returning to parent clubs who are much richer than United.

He has to suck up through gritted teeth losing youngsters, who’ve not kicked a first team ball, to the life-changing riches on offer in England.

Plus, he has to square the circle of trying to keep out-of-contract players, some of whom may be offered better terms elsewhere, while others are unhappy at being considered squad players and want more regular starting opportunities.

The United manager will be well aware of the potential vagaries of his next recruitment drive, because, like a wine harvest, while one season may produce a fine vintage, the next can deliver undrinkable plonk.

