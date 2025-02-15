Kristijan Trapanovski opens up on his Dundee United crisis of confidence – and how he recovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kristijan Trapanovski opens up on his Dundee United crisis of confidence – and how he recovered

Successive hamstring injuries curtailed a superb start to the season for the Macedonian dangerman.

Kristijan Trapanovski, pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training base.
Kristijan Trapanovski, pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training base. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kristijan Trapanovski has candidly discussed the crisis of confidence that saw the Macedonian winger doubt whether he could make the grade at Dundee United.

Trapanovski, 25, has endured two hamstring injuries this term and concedes that he struggled for confidence and form after returning from the second of those setbacks.

The former Slavia Prague and FK Shkupi man admits he felt “invisible” following a series of uninspiring showing in training and during games in January, causing him to ask some searching questions.

But following a period of self-reflection – replying upon his faith and mental strength – Trapanovski now feels ready to tackle the run-in.

A gutted Trapanovski's afternoon is over.
A gutted Trapanovski suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Hibs in November. Image: SNS

He said: “I got injured and, after that, I wasn’t the same. I know that.

“After my second injury, I knew I had to do something because I haven’t been as strong as I was when I first came here. I didn’t have the same confidence to run at defenders. I knew I had to get that back again.

“Last month, there were ups and downs. After two or three games, I had been invisible. I was so angry at myself. I knew I was not that guy.

“It was so bad – like I forgot how to play football. I said, “Trapa, what are you doing? This is not you.” For around a month, it was hard to get confidence. I was thinking that maybe I’m not good enough to be here.

“But that period has passed, which is normal. These things have changed.

“I dealt with those feelings myself. If I talk to someone, they will never understand my feelings and what football means to me. I just took some space alone to think and figure out what I was doing wrong; what I could do better.

“I am a big believer in God, so I have the Bible, a little bit of meditation and prayer.”

Trapanovski, pictured ahead of United's defeat at Aberdeen
Reflection: Trapanovski asked himself some tough questions. Image: SNS

He added: “I spoke with the gaffer, and I think I am in very good shape. What you could call the “old Trapa” is back. I am looking forward to the next 13 games and I want to keep improving.”

‘You need to hit the gym’

While happy to open up on the psychological aspect of his game, Trapanovski has also been putting in the hours to bulk up and reach his physical peak.

He readily concedes that the rough and tumble of Scottish football, allied with the defensive work demanded from attacking players, has been eye-opening after being allowed to focus almost solely on creative endeavours in Macedonia.

Indeed, it was a showdown against today’s opponents, Celtic, at Parkhead that truly brought that into sharp relief.

Looking ahead to Celtic: Kristijan Trapanovski
Looking ahead to Celtic: Trapanovski. Image: SNS

“In the last game against Celtic, I had a duel with Cameron Carter-Vickers and he pushed me off the ball,” he recalled. “It was a 50/50 race, and I got past him – but he just put his hands on me and got me out of the way.

“After the game, I came away saying “Trapa, you need to hit the gym!”

“I’ve been doing extra gym sessions over the last month; a lot of power exercises like squats, jumps and exercises for my hamstrings.

“I have put some weight on and feel good. My tests have improved. I did 9.7m per second the other day, which is 34.9km per hour.

“My top speed (this season) was 35.7km per hour in the game against Rangers and I think I am getting up to 98% of that now. It was only 93% before, so it’s working.”

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Trapanovski became an immediate United hit after finding the net against Dundee. Image: SNS

He added: “I don’t want it to sound arrogant, but I know I have the talent that some other players don’t have. But in the physical part, I have been missing some things. I want to improve and get better.”

‘Crazy’ Celtic showing

Tests don’t come much tougher for “the old Trapa” and his United teammates than a trip to Celtic Park, particularly following a run of five defeats in six games.

And Trapanovski reckons the scale of the task was emphasised when watching the Hoops run Bayern Munich close in midweek.

“I watched the match against Bayern,” he continued. “I was surprised; they were really good. If you can put Bayern under pressure for 30 minutes – making them put everyone back in the box – then it is crazy.

“We have a hard game on Saturday – maybe the hardest of them all – but we want to give our maximum and try to get back to winning ways.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Richard Odada completes Serbia loan switch – but Jim Goodwin takes firm stance on…
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
JIM SPENCE: Unique recruitment challenge facing Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Declan Gallagher salutes the Dundee United fans at Parkhead in January
Dundee United 'not frightened' of Celtic as sprint finish for top 6 looms
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United recruitment roadmap as crunch contract talks near
Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada in talks over loan exit as Serbian side target Dundee United…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, offered an update on several of his midfield options
Jim Goodwin reveals 'interest from Europe' in Dundee United midfielder
Ian Cathro takes the acclaim of the Estoril fans.
Ian Cathro guides Estoril to best winning run in 76 YEARS as Dundonian coach…
Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj and Celtic's Anthony Ralston tussle during the meeting of their sides at Tannadice in December. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Reinvigorated Dundee United have chance to shock Bayern-bedraggled Celtic
Blair Spittal at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Blair Spittal talks Dundee United days, how star duo's sale sparked slump and John…
Owen Stirton, left, and Charlie Dewar, centre, were rarely far from each other
Dundee United scout report: Owen Stirton bags brace as Tannadice teen lands ‘exactly what…

Conversation