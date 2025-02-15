Jim Goodwin reveals Will Ferry and Kevin Holt injury timeline as Dundee United boss tees up ‘7 cup finals’ after Celtic defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reveals Will Ferry and Kevin Holt injury timeline as Dundee United boss tees up ‘7 cup finals’ after Celtic defeat

United slipped to fourth place after their reverse at Parkhead.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin dishes out instructions on the touchline.
Jim Goodwin dishes out instructions on the touchline. Image SNS

Jim Goodwin has set the scene for “seven cup finals” after Dundee United slipped to fourth spot in the Premiership courtesy of a 3-0 defeat against Celtic.

The Hoops produced a masterclass in clinical finishing at Parkhead on Saturday, with Callum McGregor, Jota and Adam Idah putting the visitors to the sword in comfortable fashion.

Allied with Aberdeen’s win against Dundee, the Dons leapfrogged the Terrors – who have lost six of their last seven fixtures – into third place in the standings.

However, Goodwin is adamant United remain “very calm” ahead of run of games that will decide their their top-six fate.

Adam Idah forces a superb save from Jack Walton after outjumping Ross Graham
Adam Idah forces a superb save from Jack Walton after outjumping Ross Graham. Image: SNS

“The fixtures and results of late don’t look great on paper,” acknowledged Goodwin.

“But when you put things in perspective, two of those defeats have come at Parkhead, one at home to Rangers, and the other three were narrow 1-0 defeats that we believe could have gone either way.

“We are still very calm and believe we are in a good position.

“We have a run of games coming up that have huge significance – every one of them – and it’s like seven cup finals in the build-up to the split. We have a target in mind and we’ll keep going until we achieve it.”

Ferry and Holt absences

United made four changes to the side beaten 1-0 by Kilmarnock in their last outing, with Will Ferry, Kevin Holt, Ryan Strain and Ruari Paton dropping out. Ross Graham, Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton came into the side.

Goodwin noted: “It was just precautionary with (Will) Ferry and (Kevin) Holt.

“We would expect both of them to return to the group next week and we’ll build them up with a view to the game against Motherwell. I would expect both to be available for that.”

Lewis Fiorini, who was also absent from the matchday squad “could be a little longer than that” as he nurses a hamstring injury.

A captain’s role

After navigating the first 20 minutes relatively untroubled, United shipped the opening goal in soft fashion – albeit McGregor’s solo strike required ample individual brilliance.

The Hoops skipper brushed past the challenge of Allan Campbell too easily and as he elegantly slalomed towards the edge of the box, no men in Tangerine put in a tackle. McGregor’s subsequent low finish was unerring.

Celtic's Callum McGregor celebrates breaking the deadlock
McGregor celebrates breaking the deadlock. Image: SNS

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jota were causing havoc down the United right and the Ghanaian full-back rattled the post with a thundering drive from distance.

Jota then stood up a sumptuous cross after showcasing some dancing feet on the flank, but Adam Idah’s header was magnificently saved by the legs of Jack Walton. A second goal was evidently on its way.

Jota gets his homecoming goal

And it came courtesy of Celtic’s Portuguese fan favourite. Emmanuel Adegboyega – seemingly cognisant of Jota hitting the byline minutes earlier – showed him inside, and the Hoops’ No7 curled a wonderful shot past Walton.

Celtic's Jota cuts inside before scoring the second goal against Dundee United
Jota cuts inside before scoring the second goal. Image: SNS

“With any goals you concede, you always think you can do better,” added Goodwin.

“We were disappointed with the first two goals. It was too easy for McGregor on the edge of the box and we didn’t do enough to get a block on the shot.

“And then, we know Jota can go on either foot – but he prefers to come onto his right foot. We spoke about those moments when he does cut inside and how important it is to come and meet him; whether it’s a midfielder or a centre-half.

“But it’s a great finish. I can’t complain too much.”

A Glenn Middleton delivery which was prodded tamely into the arms of Kasper Schmeichel by Campbell was the sum total of United’s attacking endeavours in a first half that saw them register an xG of 0.01.

Damage limitation

A far higher, more aggressive press, allied with Campbell firing a speculative effort wide of the post, signalled that United would at least seek to make a game of it in the second half; even with damage limitation the likely best-case scenario.

Docherty also shot off target from just outside the box.

Dundee United were competitive, if blunt in the final third, in the second period.
United were competitive, if blunt in the final third, in the second period. Image: SNS

Celtic’s strength in depth was exemplified as the half progressed with the introduction of £11 million man Arne Engels, in-form Daizen Maeda and 17-goal Nicolas Kuhn.

However, it was one of the Bhoys’ starters, Idah, who added gloss to the score-line with another excellent finish, smashing into the top-corner from the angle of the box.

Goodwin added: “We have no arguments about the outcome. We were beaten by the better team on the day.

“We were hoping Celtic might have one eye on next week (away at Bayern Munich), given the importance of that game, but it just shows the mentality of that group, and Brendan Rodgers.

“They’ve got a level of consistency and professionalism.

“The result certainly wasn’t down to a lack of effort from my players. Sometimes you just have to compliment the opposition, who are a very good team.”

