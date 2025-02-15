Jim Goodwin reveals Will Ferry and Kevin Holt injury timeline as Dundee United boss tees up ‘7 cup finals’ after Celtic defeat

Jim Goodwin has set the scene for “seven cup finals” after Dundee United slipped to fourth spot in the Premiership courtesy of a 3-0 defeat against Celtic.

The Hoops produced a masterclass in clinical finishing at Parkhead on Saturday, with Callum McGregor, Jota and Adam Idah putting the visitors to the sword in comfortable fashion.

Allied with Aberdeen’s win against Dundee, the Dons leapfrogged the Terrors – who have lost six of their last seven fixtures – into third place in the standings.

However, Goodwin is adamant United remain “very calm” ahead of run of games that will decide their their top-six fate.

“The fixtures and results of late don’t look great on paper,” acknowledged Goodwin.

“But when you put things in perspective, two of those defeats have come at Parkhead, one at home to Rangers, and the other three were narrow 1-0 defeats that we believe could have gone either way.

“We are still very calm and believe we are in a good position.

“We have a run of games coming up that have huge significance – every one of them – and it’s like seven cup finals in the build-up to the split. We have a target in mind and we’ll keep going until we achieve it.”

Ferry and Holt absences

United made four changes to the side beaten 1-0 by Kilmarnock in their last outing, with Will Ferry, Kevin Holt, Ryan Strain and Ruari Paton dropping out. Ross Graham, Ross Docherty, Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton came into the side.

Goodwin noted: “It was just precautionary with (Will) Ferry and (Kevin) Holt.

“We would expect both of them to return to the group next week and we’ll build them up with a view to the game against Motherwell. I would expect both to be available for that.”

Lewis Fiorini, who was also absent from the matchday squad “could be a little longer than that” as he nurses a hamstring injury.

A captain’s role

After navigating the first 20 minutes relatively untroubled, United shipped the opening goal in soft fashion – albeit McGregor’s solo strike required ample individual brilliance.

The Hoops skipper brushed past the challenge of Allan Campbell too easily and as he elegantly slalomed towards the edge of the box, no men in Tangerine put in a tackle. McGregor’s subsequent low finish was unerring.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jota were causing havoc down the United right and the Ghanaian full-back rattled the post with a thundering drive from distance.

Jota then stood up a sumptuous cross after showcasing some dancing feet on the flank, but Adam Idah’s header was magnificently saved by the legs of Jack Walton. A second goal was evidently on its way.

Jota gets his homecoming goal

And it came courtesy of Celtic’s Portuguese fan favourite. Emmanuel Adegboyega – seemingly cognisant of Jota hitting the byline minutes earlier – showed him inside, and the Hoops’ No7 curled a wonderful shot past Walton.

“With any goals you concede, you always think you can do better,” added Goodwin.

“We were disappointed with the first two goals. It was too easy for McGregor on the edge of the box and we didn’t do enough to get a block on the shot.

“And then, we know Jota can go on either foot – but he prefers to come onto his right foot. We spoke about those moments when he does cut inside and how important it is to come and meet him; whether it’s a midfielder or a centre-half.

“But it’s a great finish. I can’t complain too much.”

A Glenn Middleton delivery which was prodded tamely into the arms of Kasper Schmeichel by Campbell was the sum total of United’s attacking endeavours in a first half that saw them register an xG of 0.01.

Damage limitation

A far higher, more aggressive press, allied with Campbell firing a speculative effort wide of the post, signalled that United would at least seek to make a game of it in the second half; even with damage limitation the likely best-case scenario.

Docherty also shot off target from just outside the box.

Celtic’s strength in depth was exemplified as the half progressed with the introduction of £11 million man Arne Engels, in-form Daizen Maeda and 17-goal Nicolas Kuhn.

However, it was one of the Bhoys’ starters, Idah, who added gloss to the score-line with another excellent finish, smashing into the top-corner from the angle of the box.

Goodwin added: “We have no arguments about the outcome. We were beaten by the better team on the day.

“We were hoping Celtic might have one eye on next week (away at Bayern Munich), given the importance of that game, but it just shows the mentality of that group, and Brendan Rodgers.

“They’ve got a level of consistency and professionalism.

“The result certainly wasn’t down to a lack of effort from my players. Sometimes you just have to compliment the opposition, who are a very good team.”