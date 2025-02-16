4 Dundee United talking points: Why 7 weeks will define a season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Why 7 weeks will define a season

With neither Celtic nor Rangers to face before the split, can the Tangerines rediscover their mojo?

Declan Gallagher challenges Daizen Maeda in the air
Declan Gallagher challenges Daizen Maeda in the air. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s recent malaise continued with a 3-0 defeat against Celtic.

Goals by Callum McGregor, Jota and Adam Idah did the damage for a Hoops side that also rattled the post through Jeffrey Schlupp during a display of complete domination at Parkhead.

The sixth defeat in seven games for United saw them slip to fourth place in the Premiership, usurped by Aberdeen.

Courier Sport was in Glasgow to analyse the action.

The Tangerines facilitated Celtic’s brilliance

Celtic produced a masterclass of finishing at Parkhead. Each goal a peach.

However, United were not blameless.

There were no glaring errors for which the men in tangerine deserve to be lambasted. A slight laxness would have likely gone unpunished against 11 of the 12 teams in the Premiership. But the champions-elect were merciless.

The visitors were too soft for McGregor’s opener. Allan Campbell’s challenge was easily shrugged off and, as the Celtic captain neared the danger zone, Ross Graham didn’t engage and Vicko Sevelj was occupied with Luke McCowan.

Plenty of tangerines jerseys - but none halt Callum McGregor
Plenty of tangerines jerseys – but none halt Callum McGregor. Image: SNS

Although Luca Stephenson chased back gamely, he failed to get a challenge in, and McGregor fired home. A stunning solo strike, but not a rearguard effort that will give United much pride when they analyse the footage.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was the focus of social media criticism following Jota’s goal – the Portuguese winger skipping inside the on-loan Norwich kid before curling a wonderful drive beyond Jack Walton from the edge of the box.

A more pertinent question might be: how did Jota manage to get a clear run to the penalty area simply by beating Adegboyega? Where was the support? The doubling up on Celtic’s most dangerous wide man?

Adegboyega had a tough, formative afternoon. Jota was irrepressible and, with inverted full-back Jeffrey Schlupp dragging Kai Fotheringham all over the shop, the Irishman was exposed too often.

But he is far from solely responsible for that goal.

Celtic's Jota cuts inside before scoring the second goal against Dundee United
Jota cuts inside before scoring the second goal. Image: SNS

Even the third strike – with the game dead as a contest – saw Kristijan Trapanovski knocked off the ball far too easily by Anthony Ralston moments prior to Idah producing a blockbuster finish.

And those defensive lapses are more costly when a side doesn’t look like scoring.

Which brings us to…

United must get back among the goals

The goals have dried up for Dundee United.

The Tangerines only failed to score in THREE of their opening 20 Premiership games this season – and one of those was an admirable means to an end, helping them to a gutsy 0-0 draw against Celtic at Tannadice.

Adam Idah forces a superb save from Jack Walton after outjumping Ross Graham
Adam Idah forces a superb save from Jack Walton after outjumping Ross Graham. Image: SNS

However, in their last six league matches, United have drawn a blank four times.

It should be noted that two of those games were at Parkhead – not many visitors trouble the score-sheet – but displays against Hearts and Kilmarnock were uninspiring.

They have scored twice in their last seven matches in all competitions and haven’t registered an xG higher than 1.46 since beating Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park in the first game of 2025.

While the Tannadice outfit won’t thrown caution to the wind, rediscovering their groove in the final third amid a more inviting run of fixtures will be crucial if Jim Goodwin’s side are to maintain their top six place.

The good news…

Asked about the injuries that kept Kevin Holt and Will Ferry out of the side to face Celtic, Goodwin stated: “I would expect both to be available (to play Motherwell).”

Excellent news on both counts.

But particularly in the case of Ferry.

Ferry is the one player for whom United do not have natural cover – as much as Middleton has fulfilled the role in the past – and he is one of the Terrors’ most potent attacking threats, from open play and via his arrowed throws.

Stephenson deserves credit for manfully sticking to his task at left-back against Celtic. Far fewer moments of danger came from that side than the other, albeit that could be because – with the best will in the world – Hyunjun Yang is no Jota.

However, it wasn’t a natural fit in possession. His instinct was always to cut inside onto his right foot and, as such, the link-up with Middleton was stilted.

The balance of the side will be far superior when Ferry returns.

Season defining: 7 games in 7 weeks

From December 22 to Saturday’s defeat in Glasgow, United’s fixture list was daunting.

Celtic THREE times; Rangers; Hearts; two Dundee derbies; seven of the 11 games away from home – comfortably the toughest run of the Tangerines’ campaign.

While Goodwin’s charges produced a fine festive period – taking 10 points from their first four games in the sequence – a notable dip has followed.

United have tasted victory just once in their last seven games and exited the Scottish Cup to their fiercest foes.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin dishes out instructions on the touchline.
Jim Goodwin dishes out instructions on the touchline. Image SNS

However, the Terrors’ reward for a bruising few weeks is an eminently more inviting run of games until the split.

United do not face either side of the Old Firm in the next seven outings, with five of those games coming against teams currently in the bottom six of the table. Four are on home soil.

The visit of Motherwell marks the start of seven weeks that will define a season; will it be top six and a European push? Or bottom six obscurity and a gnawing sense of what might have been? Game on.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin dishes out instructions on the touchline.
Jim Goodwin reveals Will Ferry and Kevin Holt injury timeline as Dundee United boss…
3
Kristijan Trapanovski, pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training base.
Kristijan Trapanovski opens up on his Dundee United crisis of confidence – and how…
Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Richard Odada completes Serbia loan switch – but Jim Goodwin takes firm stance on…
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
JIM SPENCE: Unique recruitment challenge facing Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Declan Gallagher salutes the Dundee United fans at Parkhead in January
Dundee United 'not frightened' of Celtic as sprint finish for top 6 looms
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United recruitment roadmap as crunch contract talks near
Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada in talks over loan exit as Serbian side target Dundee United…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, offered an update on several of his midfield options
Jim Goodwin reveals 'interest from Europe' in Dundee United midfielder
Ian Cathro takes the acclaim of the Estoril fans.
Ian Cathro guides Estoril to best winning run in 76 YEARS as Dundonian coach…
Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj and Celtic's Anthony Ralston tussle during the meeting of their sides at Tannadice in December. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Reinvigorated Dundee United have chance to shock Bayern-bedraggled Celtic

Conversation