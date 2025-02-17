Ross Docherty: ‘Unbelievable’ target still the aim for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Docherty: ‘Unbelievable’ target still the aim for Dundee United

Docherty is retaining a sense of perspective after a disappointing afternoon.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty in action against Celtic
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ross Docherty is adamant Dundee United remain on course for an “unbelievable” season despite a run of six defeats in their last seven games.

Captain Docherty returned to the Tangerines’ starting line-up for the first time since January 2 as Jim Goodwin’s men slipped to a 3-0 reverse against Celtic.

Callum McGregor, Jota and Adam Idah put the visitors to the sword in a display of merciless finishing.

Allied with Aberdeen’s victory at Dundee, the result saw United slip to fourth place.

However, Docherty is refusing to lose his cool following an onerous run of fixtures that has included two trips to Parkhead and Rangers at home.

All smiles: Ross Docherty, right, and Glenn Middleton prior to kick-off at Celtic
All smiles: Ross Docherty, right, and Glenn Middleton prior to kick-off at Celtic. Image: SNS

“We’ve always been mindful and, even when we were third, we were never getting carried away,” said the former Partick Thistle and Ayr skipper.

“This is probably the first run where we haven’t had great results. But you need to look at the calibre of teams that we’ve played in those games. I’m not excusing getting beat, but you know you’re going to go through those phases.

“So, it’s about kind of dusting ourselves down and showing that determination to finish as high as we can. It would be an unbelievable season for this club if we do (get top six football).”

Confidence

The Terrors can now look ahead to the final seven games before the split.

They do not face either side of the Old Firm and have four of the encounters on home soil.

Jim Goodwin will demand a response against Motherwell.
Goodwin will demand a response against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“I’m not going to say it’s a free hit at Celtic, because you back yourself to try and go and get a result,” he continued. “But it’s very difficult.

“Now that’s behind us, we’ve got a few huge games to try and make that top six. Yes, we’ve dropped to fourth, but for us to be sitting where we are after just being promoted – it’s been a brilliant season so far.

“We can’t rest on that, and we know these games are huge. We’re still confident that we are going to finish the season strongly.”

On the goal trail

If United are to arrest their current slump, they must rediscover their scoring touch, having found the net just twice in their last seven games.

Facing toiling, managerless Motherwell at home would seem like the ideal opportunity to take the attacking impetus – even if the Steelmen have won all three games between the sides this season.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty gives out instructions
Docherty was back in the United starting line-up. Image: SNS

Docherty added: “We’ve taken the plaudits when things have gone well this season, so we’ll also look at ourselves when we aren’t doing so great. We’ll look at that, while knowing we need to shut up shop at the other end.

“We’ll work hard with the staff on the training ground, as we always do, and try get on the front foot and get scoring goals again.”

More from Dundee United

Declan Gallagher challenges Daizen Maeda in the air
4 Dundee United talking points: Why 7 weeks will define a season
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin dishes out instructions on the touchline.
Jim Goodwin reveals Will Ferry and Kevin Holt injury timeline as Dundee United boss…
3
Kristijan Trapanovski, pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training base.
Kristijan Trapanovski opens up on his Dundee United crisis of confidence – and how…
Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Richard Odada completes Serbia loan switch – but Jim Goodwin takes firm stance on…
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
JIM SPENCE: Unique recruitment challenge facing Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Declan Gallagher salutes the Dundee United fans at Parkhead in January
Dundee United 'not frightened' of Celtic as sprint finish for top 6 looms
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United recruitment roadmap as crunch contract talks near
Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Odada in talks over loan exit as Serbian side target Dundee United…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, offered an update on several of his midfield options
Jim Goodwin reveals 'interest from Europe' in Dundee United midfielder
Ian Cathro takes the acclaim of the Estoril fans.
Ian Cathro guides Estoril to best winning run in 76 YEARS as Dundonian coach…

Conversation