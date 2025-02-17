Ross Docherty: ‘Unbelievable’ target still the aim for Dundee United

Ross Docherty is adamant Dundee United remain on course for an “unbelievable” season despite a run of six defeats in their last seven games.

Captain Docherty returned to the Tangerines’ starting line-up for the first time since January 2 as Jim Goodwin’s men slipped to a 3-0 reverse against Celtic.

Callum McGregor, Jota and Adam Idah put the visitors to the sword in a display of merciless finishing.

Allied with Aberdeen’s victory at Dundee, the result saw United slip to fourth place.

However, Docherty is refusing to lose his cool following an onerous run of fixtures that has included two trips to Parkhead and Rangers at home.

“We’ve always been mindful and, even when we were third, we were never getting carried away,” said the former Partick Thistle and Ayr skipper.

“This is probably the first run where we haven’t had great results. But you need to look at the calibre of teams that we’ve played in those games. I’m not excusing getting beat, but you know you’re going to go through those phases.

“So, it’s about kind of dusting ourselves down and showing that determination to finish as high as we can. It would be an unbelievable season for this club if we do (get top six football).”

Confidence

The Terrors can now look ahead to the final seven games before the split.

They do not face either side of the Old Firm and have four of the encounters on home soil.

“I’m not going to say it’s a free hit at Celtic, because you back yourself to try and go and get a result,” he continued. “But it’s very difficult.

“Now that’s behind us, we’ve got a few huge games to try and make that top six. Yes, we’ve dropped to fourth, but for us to be sitting where we are after just being promoted – it’s been a brilliant season so far.

“We can’t rest on that, and we know these games are huge. We’re still confident that we are going to finish the season strongly.”

On the goal trail

If United are to arrest their current slump, they must rediscover their scoring touch, having found the net just twice in their last seven games.

Facing toiling, managerless Motherwell at home would seem like the ideal opportunity to take the attacking impetus – even if the Steelmen have won all three games between the sides this season.

Docherty added: “We’ve taken the plaudits when things have gone well this season, so we’ll also look at ourselves when we aren’t doing so great. We’ll look at that, while knowing we need to shut up shop at the other end.

“We’ll work hard with the staff on the training ground, as we always do, and try get on the front foot and get scoring goals again.”