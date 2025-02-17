Ex-Dundee United duo in focus as 33,000 fans watch HISTORIC Dublin derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United duo in focus as 33,000 fans watch HISTORIC Dublin derby

Liam Smith and Archie Meekison emerged on the winning side of a fixture that got all of Irish football talking.

By Alan Temple
Former Dundee United man Archie Meekison.
Former Dundee United duo Liam Smith and Archie Meekison helped Bohemians claim victory as their Dublin derby against Shamrock Rovers made history.

Bohs surrendered their Dalymount Park home advantage in order to move Sunday’s showpiece clash across the Liffey to the Aviva Stadium.

The gamble paid dividends, with a bumper 33,208 attendance at the home of Irish football.

It is the largest crowd ever recorded in a League of Ireland fixture.

And the “hosts” claimed the three points, and bragging rights, courtesy of a first-half goal by former Motherwell midfielder Ross Tierney. 

Archie Meekison applauds the bumper crowd at the Aviva Stadium
Smith, a Tannadice centurion, started at right-back for Bohs and completed the 90 minutes as Alan Reynolds’ side claimed a hard-fought clean sheet.

United academy graduate Meekison climbed from the bench deep into the second half and helped to see the game out.

Liam Smith in action against Shamrock Rovers
Ex-St Johnstone defender Dan Cleary and former Hearts playmaker Aaron McEneff were on the losing side for Rovers.

