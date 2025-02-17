Ex-Dundee United duo in focus as 33,000 fans watch HISTORIC Dublin derby

Former Dundee United duo Liam Smith and Archie Meekison helped Bohemians claim victory as their Dublin derby against Shamrock Rovers made history.

Bohs surrendered their Dalymount Park home advantage in order to move Sunday’s showpiece clash across the Liffey to the Aviva Stadium.

The gamble paid dividends, with a bumper 33,208 attendance at the home of Irish football.

It is the largest crowd ever recorded in a League of Ireland fixture.

And the “hosts” claimed the three points, and bragging rights, courtesy of a first-half goal by former Motherwell midfielder Ross Tierney.

Smith, a Tannadice centurion, started at right-back for Bohs and completed the 90 minutes as Alan Reynolds’ side claimed a hard-fought clean sheet.

United academy graduate Meekison climbed from the bench deep into the second half and helped to see the game out.

Ex-St Johnstone defender Dan Cleary and former Hearts playmaker Aaron McEneff were on the losing side for Rovers.