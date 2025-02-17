Dundee United claimed £1.3million in ‘science and technology’ tax relief, says investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United claimed £1.3million in ‘science and technology’ tax relief, says investigation

The payout amounted to more than 15% of United's 2021/22 turnover.

By Alan Temple
Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dundee United claimed £1.28 million in tax relief earmarked to support science and technology research for the greater good, it has emerged.

An investigation by The Times found that 28 sporting institutions benefited from the payouts to the tune of £13m, including Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

The rules of the scheme state that a club can only apply if it makes an advancement in science or technology that benefits the overall field.

When contacted by the Courier regarding how they qualified for the funds, United –  whose hierarchy has been widely altered in the subsequent years – declined to comment.

The Terrors did launch The United Lab in April 2020, with stated aims including “brokering new channels for ideas and innovation [and] ensuring we are aware of the latest scientific innovations, global trends and future talent.”

Duneee United were placed under the spotlight by the investigation
United were placed under the spotlight by the investigation. Image: SNS

The strategic report within the club’s published accounts for the year ending June 2022 read: “In 2019/20 the football department commenced a programme of innovative R&D projects, and engaged specialist consultants to assist in these projects, including ensuring eligibility for claiming tax relief through the R&D Credit scheme.

“This culminated in two claims totalling £1.3m being lodged and paid out during the year ended 30 June 2022, and the consultants’ fees for their work in respect of the innovation projects and R&D Credit claims being paid.”

Indeed, the Tangerines received £1,277,390 during the financial period of 2021/22, contributing to a bottom-line profit of £279,770.

The research and development tax relief amounted to 15.4% of United’s total turnover.

ZLX parnership

United made their claim with the help of Glasgow-based firm ZLX, who were described as “Research & Development tax credit experts”.

Trumpeting the partnership in September 2022, United former head of commercial Elliot Shaw said: “This is another significant commercial agreement for the football club. We are hopeful that this will be the start of a long and fruitful partnership.”

Sporting director Tony Asghar, finance director Derek Bond and head of recruitment Sean McGee are among a swathe of United employees who were are the club when the tax relief was received, but since departed during the disastrous 2022/23 campaign.

Conversation