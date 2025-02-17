Dundee United claimed £1.3million in ‘science and technology’ tax relief, says investigation

Dundee United claimed £1.28 million in tax relief earmarked to support science and technology research for the greater good, it has emerged.

An investigation by The Times found that 28 sporting institutions benefited from the payouts to the tune of £13m, including Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

The rules of the scheme state that a club can only apply if it makes an advancement in science or technology that benefits the overall field.

When contacted by the Courier regarding how they qualified for the funds, United – whose hierarchy has been widely altered in the subsequent years – declined to comment.

The Terrors did launch The United Lab in April 2020, with stated aims including “brokering new channels for ideas and innovation [and] ensuring we are aware of the latest scientific innovations, global trends and future talent.”

The strategic report within the club’s published accounts for the year ending June 2022 read: “In 2019/20 the football department commenced a programme of innovative R&D projects, and engaged specialist consultants to assist in these projects, including ensuring eligibility for claiming tax relief through the R&D Credit scheme.

“This culminated in two claims totalling £1.3m being lodged and paid out during the year ended 30 June 2022, and the consultants’ fees for their work in respect of the innovation projects and R&D Credit claims being paid.”

Indeed, the Tangerines received £1,277,390 during the financial period of 2021/22, contributing to a bottom-line profit of £279,770.

The research and development tax relief amounted to 15.4% of United’s total turnover.

ZLX parnership

United made their claim with the help of Glasgow-based firm ZLX, who were described as “Research & Development tax credit experts”.

Trumpeting the partnership in September 2022, United former head of commercial Elliot Shaw said: “This is another significant commercial agreement for the football club. We are hopeful that this will be the start of a long and fruitful partnership.”

Sporting director Tony Asghar, finance director Derek Bond and head of recruitment Sean McGee are among a swathe of United employees who were are the club when the tax relief was received, but since departed during the disastrous 2022/23 campaign.