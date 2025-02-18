LEE WILKIE: Dundee United did not take full advantage of Aberdeen slump – but third place is still achievable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United did not take full advantage of Aberdeen slump – but third place is still achievable

The Dons climbed back into third after the weekend's fixtures.

Dundee United saw off Aberdeen 1-0 prior to defeating the Dee
United saw off Aberdeen 1-0 at Tannadice earlier this season. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Aberdeen snatching third place from Dundee United after their first league win since November is hugely frustrating.

It says a couple of things about how the season is panning out for both clubs.

From a Dons perspective, it goes to show how strong their start to the season was, that they can go over three months without a win, then climb straight into third when they do eventually get one.

More importantly, from a United point of view, it proves that Jim Goodwin’s side never really took full advantage of Aberdeen’s slump.

Given how few points the Dons have been picking up, if the Tangerines had been truly ruthless, they would be well clear in third place by now.

Jim Goodwin will demand a response against Motherwell.
United boss Jim Goodwin will demand a response to his side’s defeat at Celtic Park against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Instead, they allowed Aberdeen to hang in there, within touching distance.

As I said, that will be hugely frustrating for everybody at Tannadice.

On the plus side, United now have a run of seven games before the split in which they don’t have to worry about facing Celtic or Rangers.

As a result, every single one of them is winnable – and Aberdeen could quickly be caught.

Losing 3-0 at Celtic Park is just one of those results that can be put to one side and forgotten about.

It’s a shame for the league in general that most teams write off the idea of going to Celtic Park and getting any sort of result.

More often than not, you’re going there thinking about damage limitation – try to get through the game without getting an absolute doing, basically!

Upcoming games key to third place for United

United were probably a bit over-defensive this time around, to be honest. But it’s a really fine line when you go to these places.

Celtic find it too when they play in Europe; do you go toe-to-toe with a better-equipped opponent and leave yourself open, or do you go defensive and hope you can grind something out?

At the end of the day, I think Jim Goodwin did the right thing by resting Will Ferry and Kevin Holt, who are two massive players, and making sure they’re ready for the next run of games, which are far more important to United than any away game at Celtic.

