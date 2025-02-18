Dundee United face six-figure payout as HMRC bid to recoup tax relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United face six-figure payout as HMRC bid to recoup tax relief

The tax authorities are chasing a repayment in relation to a claim made in 2021.

By Alan Temple
General view of Tannadice Park
United have appealed HMRC's ruling. Image: SNS

Dundee United could face a £600,000 bill after HMRC ordered the Tannadice outfit to repay a portion of its successful research and development (R&D) tax relief.

United were named alongside Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Fulham among the 28 sporting institutions to benefit from the scheme, which seeks to use public money to support science and technology breakthroughs.

The rules state that a club is only eligible to apply if it makes an advancement that benefits the overall field.

United received a £1.28m payout during the accounting period covering 2021/22. 

That followed the launch of The United Lab in 2020, the brainchild of sporting director Tony Asghar, recruitment chief Sean McGee, performance consultant Ryland Morgans and head of research Dr Dan Parnell; all of whom have since left the club.

And HMRC have ordered a repayment from the Tangerines and, although the Tannadice side are in the process of appealing that decision, they are facing a six-figure outlay.

United appeal

United’s accounts for the year ending June 2024 confirmed: “Post year end, the club received a request from HMRC for the repayment of tax relating to an R&D claim in 2021.

Tannadice chiefs are bracing themselves for a payout at some point in the future
Tannadice chiefs are bracing themselves for a payout at some point in the future. Image: SNS

“The club have appealed against this and, with support from R&D tax experts, are engaging with the tax authorities to demonstrate that the qualifying R&D requirements were met.

“If a payment is required to HMRC the R&D tax experts engaged are contractually liable to refund the club 20% of any such payment.

“The potential repayment estimation is anywhere between £0 – 0.6m.”

An HMRC spokesperson told the Courier: “R&D claims from all sectors are checked and where risks are identified we use a range of compliance approaches and powers to address them.”

More from Dundee United

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United claimed £1.3million in 'science and technology' tax relief, says investigation
11
Former Dundee United man Archie Meekison.
Ex-Dundee United duo in focus as 33,000 fans watch HISTORIC Dublin derby
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty in action against Celtic
Ross Docherty: 'Unbelievable' target still the aim for Dundee United
Declan Gallagher challenges Daizen Maeda in the air
4 Dundee United talking points: Why 7 weeks will define a season
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin dishes out instructions on the touchline.
Jim Goodwin reveals Will Ferry and Kevin Holt injury timeline as Dundee United boss…
3
Kristijan Trapanovski, pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training base.
Kristijan Trapanovski opens up on his Dundee United crisis of confidence – and how…
Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Richard Odada completes Serbia loan switch – but Jim Goodwin takes firm stance on…
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
JIM SPENCE: Unique recruitment challenge facing Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Declan Gallagher salutes the Dundee United fans at Parkhead in January
Dundee United 'not frightened' of Celtic as sprint finish for top 6 looms
Jim Goodwin ahead of kick off at Celtic Park.
Jim Goodwin lays out Dundee United recruitment roadmap as crunch contract talks near

Conversation