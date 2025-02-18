Jim Goodwin in blunt Sam Dalby contract admission as Dundee United boss insists Kevin Holt is ‘going nowhere’

Jim Goodwin has confessed that Dundee United cannot compete with the financial muscle of Wrexham in their bid to secure Sam Dalby on a permanent contract.

However, the Tannadice gaffer has not given up on tempting Dalby into a longer stay as the big striker continues to love life in Scotland.

Wrexham, backed by the cash of Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny, have already tabled an extension – but Dalby has vowed to make his final decision at the end of the season.

While he is United’s star No9, the 25-year-old would be unlikely to immediately command a starting berth at the Racecourse Ground, given they shelled out £2 million on striker Sam Smith in January and a sizable wage for Jay Rodriguez.

Dalby, the top scorer in the Premiership with 11 goals, will have other suitors, both north and south of the border.

And Goodwin said: “I am led to believe that Wrexham have made him a very good offer and, financially, we couldn’t compete with that, with the budget and investment they have.

“Our focus – and Sam’s focus – is on him having a good end to the season.

“Of course, we will discuss his future with him, but I don’t want there to be any distractions or him thinking we are putting him under unnecessary pressure.

“We want him to enjoy his football and what will be, will be in the summer.

“We are desperate to keep him, and Sam is loving life up in Scotland. He knows how much we rate him at the club and his game is suited to the Premiership. He has already tried the lower leagues in England.”

Kevin Holt: Going nowhere

Meanwhile, Goodwin has stated definitively that experienced centre-back Kevin Holt is “going nowhere” as deadline day in the League of Ireland approaches apace.

Courier Sport understands big spending Derry City made a preliminary enquiry about the player’s availability at the start of January, however no formal bid followed.

Nevertheless, the Candystripes – who shipped three goals in a 3-1 defeat in their season opener against Shelbourne last Friday night – remain on the hunt for defensive reinforcements.

Ireland’s winter window closes this Friday night.

“We’ve not had anything on Kevin, and he won’t be going anywhere,” said Goodwin. “It would leave us short in that area and we aren’t going to do that to ourselves.

“He has been terrific in his two seasons here.

“Kev has been fantastic and really consistent this season; he has been a big reason why we are in the league position we are right now. He is an important player, and we appreciate what he has done for the club.”

Holt and Will Ferry both missed out as “a precaution” against Celtic at the weekend but Goodwin confirmed that both players will be available to face Motherwell at Tannadice this Saturday.

Sibbald back in the fold

Meanwhile, Craig Sibbald has resumed full training following groin surgery as is expected to return to action over the course of United’s three fixtures in eight days against Motherwell, Hibs and Aberdeen.

“Sibbs joined back in with the group on Monday,” continued Goodwin. “We will just need to gradually build him up. He has been out for more than three months, so it is going to take time.

“We can’t just chuck him in and expect to get 90 minutes out of him, so we will try to build him up.

“We will see how he gets through this week in terms of whether he is involved at the weekend, because we have a busy week coming up. I am pretty sure he will be back over the course of those three games.”