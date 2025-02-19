EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj spotlights Tannadice factor as Dundee United ready to show ‘real face’

Vicko Sevelj hopes Dundee United can harness the Tannadice roar as they seek a timely return to form.

The Tangerines have slipped to fourth spot in the Premiership following a run of five defeats in their last six league fixtures.

However, four of those games were on the road – two at Parkhead – while one of their home matches was against Rangers.

Indeed, of United’s last 10 fixtures in all competitions, just three have been at Tannadice – resulting in a feeling of homesickness for Sevelj, who is desperate for a repeat of the memorable celebrations that followed their festive win over Aberdeen.

United host Motherwell on Saturday before welcoming Hibs to Tayside four days later.

“In the next seven games, we have more games at home,” Sevelj told Courier Sport. “In the previous period, we didn’t have that – we had a lot of games away – so that’s something that will help us.

“We remember how good it was in December when we played a few matches at home – it was so good. Our supporters were brilliant and the celebrations during games like Aberdeen were unbelievable.

“I hope the fans will come and support us – and can celebrate with us again.”

Bogey team

If that goal is to be achieved, then United must overcome their Motherwell hoodoo.

Despite largely even contests, the Terrors have emerged on the losing side in all three meetings between the sides this term.

“That (record) is a tough one,” Sevelj added. “Every game could have been our win, their win or a draw; they were so even. But in all of them, it was their win. So yes, that’s a special motive for Saturday!”

On the goal trail

While the points have dried up for Jim Goodwin’s charges, the same can be said for the goals. They have found the net twice in their last seven games. The last time United scored more than once in a match was against St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

However, Sevelj is adamant fans will see the real United in the coming weeks.

“That’s the biggest problem for any team – if you don’t score, you can’t win,” continued the Croatian.

“Sometimes, we really didn’t have luck in the past few games. I know we did have some luck in previous games, but I think about Dundee in the cup; Rangers at home; Kilmarnock away – we didn’t have any.

“But we want to score more goals – shoot more and try to play more attacking football. With Motherwell and Hibs at home, and Aberdeen away, we’ll show our real face. We’re going to fight for three points every game.”

Teeing up a season-defining seven games prior to the split, Sevelj added: “Our goal is to get top six – and I think we can achieve it.

“We did a great job earlier in the season, but the job is NOT done. Every game is now the most important one and we want to achieve our goals and fight for a European place in the end.”