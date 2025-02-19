EXCLUSIVE: Another Premiership club bank £1.2m in R&D tax credit amid Dundee United HMRC bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Another Premiership club bank £1.2m in R&D tax credit amid Dundee United HMRC bill

The scheme is designed to support studies in science and technology.

A general view of Hibs' Easter Road home.
A general view of Hibs' Easter Road home. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Hibernian banked £1.2 million in tax credit earmarked for research and development (R&D) last year, the Courier can reveal.

The HMRC scheme is designed to support studies in science and technology, with rules stating that a club can only apply if its work benefits an overall field, not solely their own business.

The Courier reported on Tuesday that United are staring down the barrel of a £600,000 repayment to HMRC after receiving £1.28 million during the financial period of 2021/22. The Tangerines have appealed the decision of the tax authorities.

That followed the launch of The United Lab in 2020, the brainchild of sporting director Tony Asghar, recruitment chief Sean McGee, performance consultant Ryland Morgans and head of research Dr Dan Parnell.

None are associated with the club today.

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
United have been ordered to repay HMRC, subject to appeal. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Hibs’ latest annual accounts show that the capital club secured £1,166,403 in R&D tax credit for the financial year ending 2024. That represented just north of 7% of their total turnover of £15.9 million.

They posted an overall loss of £7.2 million.

It was the fourth successive year in which the Hibees have benefitted from the payout but a huge increase on the previous sums of £13,793 (2023), £56,909 (2022) and £45,709 (2021).

The Courier has approached Hibs for comment.

Performance optimisation

The club, 25% of which is owned by Bill Foley’s Black Knight football group, does have a partnership with data and analytics experts, Kitman Labs.

Easter Road, Edinburgh
Hibs will be expected to make developments that benefit a field of study as a whole, Image: SNS.

Focusing on “performance optimisation” and “coaching and development”, Hibs seek to enable “cross departmental collaboration and communication while providing the insights necessary to support both strategic and tactical decision-making.”

A Times investigation this week found that 28 sporting institutions secured payouts, including English Premier League side Chelsea.

The total public monies allocated were quoted as £13 million.

