Home Sport Football Dundee United

Intensity, aggression, pressing: What Dundee United can expect from new Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer

United will seek to avoid succumbing to a new manager bounce.

Focus of attention: Wimmer was unveiled this week
Focus of attention: Wimmer was unveiled this week. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United have done their due diligence ahead of a leap into the unknown against Michael Wimmer’s Motherwell.

The Austrian coach will take his place in the dugout for the first time this weekend after being named as Stuart Kettlewell’s successor with the Steelmen.

The former Austria Vienna boss arrives in Scotland with a reputation for an aggressive, high pressing style and a preferred 3-4-3 shape.

Motherwell will also be hoping for the fabled new manager bounce following a run of five successive defeats.

Michael Wimmer lays out his aims this week.
Wimmer lays out his aims this week. Image: SNS

“We have been doing our research on him; what his preferred tactics and formations were like at his previous club,” said Goodwin. “We have watched games and clips. I’ve been reading a few articles on him, and how he sees the game.

“I believe he prefers a high-intensity structure and wants to build from the back, so we are expecting a high press and for them to be aggressive.

“He will want to excite the Motherwell fans and we know the quality Motherwell have.

“It is an exciting appointment, from a Motherwell perspective. He will bring fresh ideas and something new to the game.

But our focus is always on ourselves, and making sure we are doing our jobs to the best of our abilities.”

Goodwin: United have not gone off the boil

While the Steelmen have endured a nightmare run of results, United’s own form has left plenty to be desired.

The Tangerines have slipped to six defeats in their last seven matches in all competitions – albeit two of those were away to Celtic – and dropped to fourth spot last weekend.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Goodwin knows the importance of returning to winning ways Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“It is not as if we have been playing terribly or there’s a great concern that we have gone off the boil,” said Goodwin. “That’s not the case.

“Obviously, we need to get back to winning ways and get enough points to secure top six football. The sooner we do that, the better.

“But we still have great confidence in the group and if you offered any Dundee United supporter fourth place in mid-February, then most would have accepted that.

“We have put ourselves in a really good position.”

