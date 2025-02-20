Race for top 6: Dundee United and Dundee hopes assessed as shock dark horse emerges

Jim Goodwin described Dundee United’s upcoming fixtures as “seven cup finals” in the race for the top six.

The same can realistically be said for NINE teams who are vying for the four places directly below Rangers and Celtic.

Just four points separate sixth-place St Mirren and second-bottom Dundee. And, while it would take an almighty collapse for Aberdeen to drop out of the top half, they are only seven points ahead of Kilmarnock in seventh.

It is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic, nerve-shredding runs to the Premiership split since its inception.

Good omens for United and Dundee

On paper, Dundee United have the easiest pre-split fixture list of the contenders profiled.

United play NEITHER Celtic nor Rangers in their next seven games, and the majority of their games are at Tannadice.

Based on the current league positions of all their opponents (as of February 20), the Tangerines’ run is the most favourable of any side.

Dundee, meanwhile, avoid the onerous task of playing Celtic and host inconsistent Rangers. Four of their seven games are at Dens Park.

Only United, St Mirren and Ross County have theoretically easier fixtures than the Dee.

The dark horses?

Ross County – the Dee’s opponents this weekend – are a side to watch.

Already on a run of just two defeats in their last eight Premiership games, County have four games in Dingwall and are the only team other than United to avoid facing either of the Old Firm.

Based on the league position of their opponents, County’s fixture list is the second-easiest behind the Tangerines.

Could Don Cowie’s charges mount a stunning charge for the top six?

The remaining 7 games assessed for EVERY Top 6 hopeful

Aberdeen

Kilmarnock (H), Celtic (A), Dundee Utd (H), St Johnstone (A), Motherwell (H), Ross County (A), Rangers (H).

Home/away game ratio: 4-3

Last 5 Premiership games: DLLLW

Dundee United

Motherwell (H), Hibernian (H), Aberdeen (A), Dundee (H), Ross County (A), Hearts (A), St Johnstone (H).

Home/away game ratio: 4-3

Last 5 Premiership games: LWLLL

Hibernian

Celtic (H), Dundee Utd (A), Hearts (H), Kilmarnock (A), St Johnstone (H), Rangers (A), Dundee (H).

Home/away game ratio: 4-3

Last 5 Premiership games: DWDWD

St Mirren

Rangers (A), Hearts (A), Celtic (H), Motherwell (A), Kilmarnock (H), Dundee (A), Ross County (H).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: LLWLD

Kilmarnock

Aberdeen (A), Rangers (H), Ross County (A), Hibs (H), St Mirren (A), Motherwell (H), Celtic (A).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: LDLWW

Motherwell

Dundee Utd (A), Dundee (H), Rangers (A), St Mirren (H), Aberdeen (A), Kilmarnock (A), Hearts (H).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: DLLLL

Hearts

St Johnstone (A), St Mirren (H), Hibernian (A), Ross County (H), Celtic (A), Dundee Utd (H), Motherwell (A).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: WDWWL

Ross County

Dundee (H), St Johnstone (A), Kilmarnock (H), Hearts (A), Dundee Utd (H), Aberdeen (H), St Mirren (A).

Home/away game ratio: 4-3

Last 5 Premiership games: WLDLW

Dundee

Ross County (A), Motherwell (A), St Johnstone (H), Dundee Utd (A), Rangers (H), St Mirren (H), Hibernian (A).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: DDLLL