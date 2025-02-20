Race for top 6: Dundee United and Dundee hopes assessed as shock dark horse emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Race for top 6: Dundee United and Dundee hopes assessed as shock dark horse emerges

Courier Sport analyses the fixtures for EVERY contender.

Dundee derby action
The Dundee derby at the start of the season ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin described Dundee United’s upcoming fixtures as “seven cup finals” in the race for the top six.

The same can realistically be said for NINE teams who are vying for the four places directly below Rangers and Celtic.

Just four points separate sixth-place St Mirren and second-bottom Dundee. And, while it would take an almighty collapse for Aberdeen to drop out of the top half, they are only seven points ahead of Kilmarnock in seventh.

It is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic, nerve-shredding runs to the Premiership split since its inception.

Jim Goodwin will demand a response against Motherwell.
Goodwin will demand a response against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Good omens for United and Dundee

On paper, Dundee United have the easiest pre-split fixture list of the contenders profiled.

United play NEITHER Celtic nor Rangers in their next seven games, and the majority of their games are at Tannadice.

Based on the current league positions of all their opponents (as of February 20), the Tangerines’ run is the most favourable of any side.  

Top six football is not out of the question for 11th placed Dundee
Top six football is not out of the question for 11th placed Dundee. Image: SNS

Dundee, meanwhile, avoid the onerous task of playing Celtic and host inconsistent Rangers. Four of their seven games are at Dens Park.

Only United, St Mirren and Ross County have theoretically easier fixtures than the Dee.

The dark horses?

Ross County – the Dee’s opponents this weekend – are a side to watch.

Already on a run of just two defeats in their last eight Premiership games, County have four games in Dingwall and are the only team other than United to avoid facing either of the Old Firm.

Based on the league position of their opponents, County’s fixture list is the second-easiest behind the Tangerines.

Ross County manager Don Cowie will struggle to keep his team up.
Cowie’s County have found form. Image: SNS.

Could Don Cowie’s charges mount a stunning charge for the top six?

The remaining 7 games assessed for EVERY Top 6 hopeful

Aberdeen

Kilmarnock (H), Celtic (A), Dundee Utd (H), St Johnstone (A), Motherwell (H), Ross County (A), Rangers (H).

Home/away game ratio: 4-3

Last 5 Premiership games: DLLLW

Dundee United

Motherwell (H), Hibernian (H), Aberdeen (A), Dundee (H), Ross County (A), Hearts (A), St Johnstone (H).

Home/away game ratio: 4-3

Last 5 Premiership games: LWLLL

Hibernian

Celtic (H), Dundee Utd (A), Hearts (H), Kilmarnock (A), St Johnstone (H), Rangers (A), Dundee (H).

Home/away game ratio: 4-3

Last 5 Premiership games: DWDWD

St Mirren

Rangers (A), Hearts (A), Celtic (H), Motherwell (A), Kilmarnock (H), Dundee (A), Ross County (H).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: LLWLD

Kilmarnock

Aberdeen (A), Rangers (H), Ross County (A), Hibs (H), St Mirren (A), Motherwell (H), Celtic (A).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: LDLWW

Motherwell

Dundee Utd (A), Dundee (H), Rangers (A), St Mirren (H), Aberdeen (A), Kilmarnock (A), Hearts (H).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: DLLLL

Hearts

St Johnstone (A), St Mirren (H), Hibernian (A), Ross County (H), Celtic (A), Dundee Utd (H), Motherwell (A).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: WDWWL

Ross County

Dundee (H), St Johnstone (A), Kilmarnock (H), Hearts (A), Dundee Utd (H), Aberdeen (H), St Mirren (A).

Home/away game ratio: 4-3

Last 5 Premiership games: WLDLW

Dundee

Ross County (A), Motherwell (A), St Johnstone (H), Dundee Utd (A), Rangers (H), St Mirren (H), Hibernian (A).

Home/away game ratio: 3-4

Last 5 Premiership games: DDLLL

Conversation