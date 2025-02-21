Jim Goodwin hails returning Dundee United ace for ‘driving standards’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hails returning Dundee United ace for ‘driving standards’

Craig Sibbald could be back in the matchday squad to face Motherwell on Saturday.

Craig Sibbald will be a welcome addition to United's ranks for the run-in
Craig Sibbald will be a welcome addition to United's ranks for the run-in. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Craig Sibbald will drive standards at Dundee United, bringing composure and creativity to the Tangerines’ engine room.

That is the view of Tannadice gaffer Jim Goodwin as he prepares to restore the club’s reigning player of the year to the matchday squad.

Sibbald, 29, has been absent for more than four months after undergoing groin surgery in the aftermath of United’s 1-0 victory at St Mirren Park on October 5.

However, the combative midfielder has emerged unscathed from his return to full training this week and is understood to be well in contention for Saturday’s showdown with the Steelmen.

While that could be limited to a place on the bench, Goodwin could not hide his delight at the player’s impending availability.

Craig Sibbald in action against Dundee earlier this season
Sibbald in action against Dundee earlier this season. Image: SNS.

“Craig is someone who drives standards; that’s why I wanted to keep him here,” said Goodwin. “He has great experience, is really composed on the ball and reads the game so well.

“Sibbs does all the stuff that sometimes can go unnoticed and, from a manager’s perspective, does exactly what you ask of him. If you give him information and ask him to carry out a certain job, you know he’ll do it to a T.

“Not only does he carry out the instructions well, but he’s a really safe pair of hands in possession. He’ll calm things down and knows when to manage the game and take the sting out of things.”

Attacking threat

Goodwin also emphasised Sibbald’s attacking ability – having started his career as a waspish attacking midfielder – which could come to the fore now that United have an abundance of options in midfield.

The likes of Vicko Sevelj, Ross Docherty, Luca Stephenson and Allan Campbell could all provide a platform for Sibbald to showcase his skill in the final third.

Craig Sibbald goes through his paces.
Sibbald goes through his paces. Image: SNS

“Sibbs can play a number of positions in the middle of the park,” continued Goodwin. “He’s been playing a bit more of a defensive role for me – dropping deeper to get on it – but he’s actually very good higher up the pitch as well.

“Coming through at Falkirk he was an attacking midfielder, playing as a No10. Could we see more of that? Absolutely, that’s possible. It’s an option we have.

“He’s a quality player and, now that he is pain-free, I’m sure we’ll see the best of him in the coming weeks and months.”

Goodwin: We’ll be sensible

Goodwin added: “A number of the players that were brought in during January wouldn’t have even trained with Sibbs before and they’ll all be pleasantly surprised by the quality that he brings to the sessions.

“We are really pleased to have another good quality player available to us now, albeit we have to be sensible about the situation – it’s going to take a little bit of time to build him up and get the strength and conditioning where it needs to be.”

Conversation