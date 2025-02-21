Jim Goodwin hails returning Dundee United ace for ‘driving standards’

Craig Sibbald will drive standards at Dundee United, bringing composure and creativity to the Tangerines’ engine room.

That is the view of Tannadice gaffer Jim Goodwin as he prepares to restore the club’s reigning player of the year to the matchday squad.

Sibbald, 29, has been absent for more than four months after undergoing groin surgery in the aftermath of United’s 1-0 victory at St Mirren Park on October 5.

However, the combative midfielder has emerged unscathed from his return to full training this week and is understood to be well in contention for Saturday’s showdown with the Steelmen.

While that could be limited to a place on the bench, Goodwin could not hide his delight at the player’s impending availability.

“Craig is someone who drives standards; that’s why I wanted to keep him here,” said Goodwin. “He has great experience, is really composed on the ball and reads the game so well.

“Sibbs does all the stuff that sometimes can go unnoticed and, from a manager’s perspective, does exactly what you ask of him. If you give him information and ask him to carry out a certain job, you know he’ll do it to a T.

“Not only does he carry out the instructions well, but he’s a really safe pair of hands in possession. He’ll calm things down and knows when to manage the game and take the sting out of things.”

Attacking threat

Goodwin also emphasised Sibbald’s attacking ability – having started his career as a waspish attacking midfielder – which could come to the fore now that United have an abundance of options in midfield.

The likes of Vicko Sevelj, Ross Docherty, Luca Stephenson and Allan Campbell could all provide a platform for Sibbald to showcase his skill in the final third.

“Sibbs can play a number of positions in the middle of the park,” continued Goodwin. “He’s been playing a bit more of a defensive role for me – dropping deeper to get on it – but he’s actually very good higher up the pitch as well.

“Coming through at Falkirk he was an attacking midfielder, playing as a No10. Could we see more of that? Absolutely, that’s possible. It’s an option we have.

“He’s a quality player and, now that he is pain-free, I’m sure we’ll see the best of him in the coming weeks and months.”

Goodwin: We’ll be sensible

Goodwin added: “A number of the players that were brought in during January wouldn’t have even trained with Sibbs before and they’ll all be pleasantly surprised by the quality that he brings to the sessions.

“We are really pleased to have another good quality player available to us now, albeit we have to be sensible about the situation – it’s going to take a little bit of time to build him up and get the strength and conditioning where it needs to be.”