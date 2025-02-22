Craig Sibbald opens up on TWO YEARS of agony with Dundee United: ‘It couldn’t really continue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Sibbald opens up on TWO YEARS of agony with Dundee United: ‘It couldn’t really continue’

Sibbald feels 'night and day' compared to before his operations.

Craig Sibbald in action for Dundee United against Ross County.
A calf setback derailed Sibbald's recovery from groin surgery. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United star Craig Sibbald has revealed that he played through the pain barrier for TWO YEARS.

Sibbald, 29, is back in contention for the Tangerines following more than four months on the sidelines. The combative midfielder suffered a ruptured groin muscle last October which required an operation.

While Sibbald was on the comeback trail, he picked up a slight tear to his calf – ensuring a gruelling rehabilitation period was extended.

However, the former Livingston and Falkirk ace is keen to accentuate the positives from his longest ever layoff as a professional, insisting that he desperately needed the groin procedure after years of agony after every match and training session.

Craig Sibbald will be a welcome addition to United's ranks for the run-in
Craig Sibbald will be a welcome addition to United’s ranks for the run-in. Image: SNS

“I ruptured my right groin, but my left one had been sore as well, so that got tidied up with an operation, too,” explained Sibbald.  “Then I tore my calf once I got back to training – so it was a bit brutal!

“As much as the last while has been hard, with being on crutches and stuff, it needed to happen. I’m hoping it’s all a positive now and I’ll be able to really push forward from here.

“I had to get the groins sorted because they’d been hurting me for two years. Every time I passed the ball, it was agony. Even running about was sore. I was in pain after games every week.

“On a Sunday, I was in agony. I was in pain after training every day, so it couldn’t really continue.

“I had surgery on my heel when I was at school which kept me out for a year, but this one was the longest I’ve had as a professional.”

Night and day

Asked the last time he was able to perform truly pain free, Sibbald added: “A long time ago – probably when I was at Livi.

Craig Sibbald will be as good as a new signing after three months on the sidelines following ankle surgery
Sibbald will be as good as a new signing after four months on the sidelines following ankle surgery. Image: SNS

“I had an operation on my right groin when I was there. But you’re meant to get both done at the same time. That didn’t happen at the time, for whatever reason.

“It’s like night and day now. I feel sharp already even though this is my first week back.”

For an all-action, energetic player, a sedentary lifestyle didn’t come naturally. Between the procedures Sibbald underwent, he was on crutches and immobile for six weeks.

“It was a long four months so it’s great to be back, I’ve really enjoyed being involved this week,” he continued. “My missus was great because I was off my feet for four weeks with the first one (operation).

“Then six weeks later I got the next operation and that was another two weeks.

“I couldn’t get up and down the stairs very well and she did all the driving, just so I was able to get out and about.

A good time to return

“I wasn’t able to do much – so I got pretty decent at Call of Duty!”

And now Sibbald is ready to get back in the trenches in the battle to secure top six football.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald halves arrears
Craig Sibbald halves arrears against Kilmarnock earlier this season. Image: SNS

“It’s a good time to be returning,” added Sibbald. “It’s an important period with so much to play for. We are in a good position in the league – but nothing is done yet and we need to start picking up points again.

“The lads have done brilliantly but we’ve had a wee blip, so it’s time to get back to winning ways. We have seven games to the split and want to stay in the top six.

“The spirits are high so hopefully we can go on the kind of run we did before.”

Sibbald: I feel sharp and ready

United’s reigning player of the year could make his return to the Terrors’ matchday squad against Motherwell this afternoon, adding: “I feel sharp and ready to play if the manager needs me.

“The fitness for playing 90 minutes might not be fully there yet, but the gaffer’s training is always hard – so that sharpness will come soon enough.”

