Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Holt eyed for stunning Derry City transfer after Dundee United omission

The League of Ireland transfer window closes at 11.59pm on Saturday night.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
Kevin Holt roars with delight. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt may have played his final game for Dundee United after Derry City launched a dramatic deadline day bid for the Tangerines stalwart.

Holt, 32, has been a target for the Candystripes for almost two months, with the League of Ireland outfit first making an enquiry at the beginning of January.

Despite considering other options – Crystal Palace centre-back Sean Grehan reportedly turned Derry down in favour of a loan switch to Bohemians last week – Brandywell boss Tiernan Lynch has made his move.

The Irish transfer window closes at 11.59pm on Saturday night.

Holt is out of contract at the end of the season, and Courier Sport understands the proposed switch would see his salary increased and a two-year deal tabled.

The Tangerines also stand to bank a healthy five-figure sum, with further add-ons included.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt laps up his assist for Sam Dalby
Kevin Holt laps up a Dundee derby assist for Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

Holt boasts four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this term and was a key part of the Championship winning side last season.

Speaking earlier this week, United boss Jim Goodwin was steadfast in his belief that Holt would be “going nowhere”, adding that it would “leave us short and we’re not going to do that”.

However, the player is understood to be keen to pursue the opportunity and, given Derry City’s willingness to pay a fee, the Terrors reluctantly came to the table to strike an agreement.

Holt has previously turned out for Dundee, Queen of the South, Partick Thistle and FC Pafos.

If the deal is rubber stamped in time, United will be left with just Declan Gallagher, Ross Graham, Manny Adegboyega and Sam Cleall-Harding as centre-back options.

