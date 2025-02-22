Jim Goodwin: Points over performance as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty update

Jim Goodwin insists three points are all that matters after admitting Dundee United’s overall display against Motherwell left a little to be desired.

There was very little between the two sides sides at Tannadice on Saturday but the Tangerines produced the decisive moment of quality when Sam Dalby’s towering header beat Ellery Balcombe in the first half.

United survived a late rally from the visitors to halt a four-game losing streak and remain just a point behind Aberdeen.

Goodwin said: “At this stage of the season, yes, we would like the performance to be better. We would have liked more control of the possession in the second half. But ultimately it’s about three points at this stage of the season.

“We’ve been on a bit of difficult run of results, albeit playing against some difficult opposition, so Saturday was about finding a way to win the game by any means possible.

“I thought we were very good in the first half and well worthy of the lead at half-time. But the second half became very scrappy, and it was very hard to get any flow in the game; soft free-kicks and it constantly being stopped.”

He added: “Motherwell put us under pressure in the dying moments and they stood up to everything really well. It’s a massive three points, especially when you look at the other results – St Mirren winning at Ibrox, Hibs beating Celtic.

Dalby: Goal No12

Motherwell, seeking to benefit from the new manager bounce following the appointment of Michael Wimmer this week, had the first effort during a low-key opening to proceedings, albeit Andy Halliday’s shot drifted well wide.

United were enjoying the lion’s share of possession – 68% in the opening 25 minutes – but with little sign of carving the Steelmen open. Meanwhile, only a heavy touch by Tawanda Maswanhise denied the Zimbabwean flyer a clear run on goal.

United finally found an attacking spark following a neat exchange between Ross Docherty and Allan Campbell. The latter’s dinked delivery found Will Ferry at the back post, but the wingback lashed over the bar under pressure from John Koutroumbis.

However, the Tangerines would not be denied just after the half-hour mark when a sumptuous delivery from Ryan Strain was powered home by the towering Dalby.

Another Docherty setback

In the aftermath of the opener, Docherty limped off to be replaced by Luca Stephenson.

Goodwin added: “It’s too early for me to say (how severe the setback is). He felt his thigh as he was coming off. The physio will be assessing him.

“I’m disappointed for Doc. It’s been the story of his time at Dundee United; niggle after niggle. He’s been a very important player and is club captain when he’s on the pitch.

When he plays to the level he is capable of, he makes us a better team.”

United’s tormentor-in-chief on Motherwell’s last visit to Tannadice, Maswinhise, fizzed a ferocious drive from distance inches past the post after being afforded far too much space 30 yards from goal.

Some terrific last ditch defending denied Luke Armstrong when the big ‘Well striker looked destined to head over the line from point-blank range.

At the other end, Ruari Paton lashed off target as he continues to search for his first goal for the Terrors.

Tangerines hold firm

The second period commenced with an intrepid burst into the final third by Stephenson before the on-loan Liverpool man slipped a pass to Campbell. However, the combative midfielder could only warm the palms of Ellery Balcombe with a tame effort.

Attention was temporarily drawn towards the Highlands evidently, as a chant of “let’s all laugh at Dundee” started to drift around the stadium.

Back on Tannadice Street, the Arabs heaved a sigh of relief when Jack Walton parried a Maswanhise curler to safety after the gifted attacker turned Emmanuel Adegboyega inside-out on the edge of the box.

While Walton’s save was one he should make, his opposite number, Balcombe, produced a magnificent stop to thwart a Dalby header which seemed destined from the top corner. Fingertip stuff.

Surviving a nervous final

Motherwell passed up a wonderful opportunity to level when Dan Casey was left unmarked at a corner kick, however Walton denied the big centre-half.

With the finale becoming increasingly nervous for Goodwin’s side, Walton failed to collect a deep a cross and the ball fell kindly for Koutroumbis – but a heroic intervention by Ross Graham kept United’s lead intact.

Three points to kick off a huge eight days for United. Hibernian and Aberdeen up next.