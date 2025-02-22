BREAKING: Dundee United claim Kevin Holt forced Derry City deal with ‘unavailable for selection’ threat

Dundee United claim Kevin Holt forced a transfer to Derry City by intimating that he “may be unavailable for selection” for the remainder of the season.

Holt, 32, has penned a two-year contract with the League of Ireland outfit, with United set to bank an initial five-figure sum plus performance related add-ons.

However, the Terrors have expressed their “disappointment” with the outcome, given they had no desire to lose such an important player following the closure of the transfer window in Scotland on February 3.

A club statement read: “The club would like to place on record our disappointment at reaching this outcome given the player was a valued member of the squad.

“However, the player and his representatives made it clear that he may be unavailable for selection between now and the end of the 2024/25 campaign should the transfer not be agreed.

“After considering our options, it was felt that securing a significant fee for a player out of contract in the summer was the best option available.”

United servant

Holt joined the Tangerines from Partick Thistle in the summer of 2023 and was a pivotal part of the side which lifted the Championship trophy.

The former Dundee, Queen of the South and FC Pafos man has continued to excel in the top-flight this season but, with just four months left on his contract, was keen to explore the new opportunity.

Holt leaves United having contributed at both ends of the pitch, scoring 12 goals in all competitions.