BREAKING: Dundee United claim Kevin Holt forced Derry City deal with ‘unavailable for selection’ threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

BREAKING: Dundee United claim Kevin Holt forced Derry City deal with ‘unavailable for selection’ threat

Holt departs Tannadice following a successful year-and-a-half years.

By Alan Temple
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Holt has been a rock for the Tangerines. Image: SNS

Dundee United claim Kevin Holt forced a transfer to Derry City by intimating that he “may be unavailable for selection” for the remainder of the season.

Holt, 32, has penned a two-year contract with the League of Ireland outfit, with United set to bank an initial five-figure sum plus performance related add-ons.

However, the Terrors have expressed their “disappointment” with the outcome, given they had no desire to lose such an important player following the closure of the transfer window in Scotland on February 3.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt laps up his assist for Sam Dalby
Kevin Holt laps up a Dundee derby assist for Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

A club statement read: “The club would like to place on record our disappointment at reaching this outcome given the player was a valued member of the squad.

“However, the player and his representatives made it clear that he may be unavailable for selection between now and the end of the 2024/25 campaign should the transfer not be agreed.

“After considering our options, it was felt that securing a significant fee for a player out of contract in the summer was the best option available.”

United servant

Kevin Holt celebrates Dundee United's dramatic winner.
Kevin Holt celebrates United’s dramatic winner against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Holt joined the Tangerines from Partick Thistle in the summer of 2023 and was a pivotal part of the side which lifted the Championship trophy.

The former Dundee, Queen of the South and FC Pafos man has continued to excel in the top-flight this season but, with just four months left on his contract, was keen to explore the new opportunity. 

Holt leaves United having contributed at both ends of the pitch, scoring 12 goals in all competitions. 

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Holt eyed for stunning Derry City transfer after Dundee United omission
Sam Dalby, right, congratulates goal creator Ryan Strain.
Jim Goodwin: Points over performance as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty update
Craig Sibbald in action for Dundee United against Ross County.
Craig Sibbald opens up on TWO YEARS of agony with Dundee United: 'It couldn't…
Craig Sibbald will be a welcome addition to United's ranks for the run-in
Jim Goodwin hails returning Dundee United ace for 'driving standards'
Dundee derby action
Race for top 6: Dundee United and Dundee hopes assessed as shock dark horse…
Focus of attention: Wimmer was unveiled this week
Intensity, aggression, pressing: What Dundee United can expect from new Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer
Vicko Sevelj, pictured ahead of United's 3-0 defeat at Tannadice
EXCLUSIVE: Vicko Sevelj spotlights Tannadice factor as Dundee United ready to show 'real face'
A general view of Hibs' Easter Road home.
EXCLUSIVE: Another Premiership club bank £1.2m in R&D tax credit amid Dundee United HMRC…
Sam Dalby, pictured, has been a revelation in tangerine
Jim Goodwin in blunt Sam Dalby contract admission as Dundee United boss insists Kevin…
Dundee United saw off Aberdeen 1-0 prior to defeating the Dee
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United did not take full advantage of Aberdeen slump - but…

Conversation