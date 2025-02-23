4 Dundee United talking points: Messy Kevin Holt divorce presents window of opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Messy Kevin Holt divorce presents window of opportunity

Courier Sport analyses the action, and off the field drama, from Saturday's showdown with Motherwell.

The winning Dundee United players on Saturday
The winning United players on Saturday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United arrested their four-match losing streak with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Motherwell on Saturday.

Sam Dalby notched the only goal of the game, heading home a sensational Ryan Strain delivery to take his tally for the campaign to 12.

The result sees the Tangerines remain on Aberdeen’s coattails, just one point behind the third-placed Dons.

However, the race for top six football will continue without Kevin Holt –  a notable absentee against the Steelmen –  after he agreed a five-figure switch to Derry City a matter of hours after the full-time whistle at Tannadice.

Kevin Holt: A messy divorce

Holt’s exit has become rather unpalatable and fractious.

So often hailed as a beacon of professionalism and hard graft, United accused the experienced defender of forcing through a move to Derry City by intimating that he may become ‘unavailable for selection’ for the rest of the campaign.

Courier Sport has approached Holt for comment.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
Kevin Holt roars with delight. Image: SNS

But while the parting of ways has proved to be acrimonious, the outcome may ultimately be beneficial to all parties – with a bit of luck, it must be said.

United must keep their fingers crossed that Ross Graham, Manny Adegboyega and Declan Gallagher stay fit for the remaining 11 games of the season, otherwise Sam Cleall-Harding could be destined for an almighty baptism of fire.

However, if the Gods of Durability smile upon the Tangerines, then the bottom line is the club have banked a five-figure sum for a 32-year-old defender who was out of contract in less than four months.

That is good business.

They can also place their faith in Graham who – as a 6ft3ins, left-footed, 24-year-old centre-back with an eye for goal – absolutely screams saleable asset in the fullness of time.

That profile is worth its weight in gold in England.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt laps up his assist for Sam Dalby
Kevin Holt laps up a Dundee derby assist for Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

And from Holt’s perspective, he is increasing his salary and benefitting from the security of a two-year contract. In what is probably his final contract before the numbers start getting a little smaller, it is hard to argue with the move.

Ross Graham: A ready made successor

Given news of Holt’s impending exit would break later that day, Graham picked a fine fixture in which to underline his own aptitude. He could be the unwitting beneficiary of this messy divorce.

No player won more duels than Graham (10), while only Gallagher (8) won more aerial duels than the homegrown stopper’s tally of six.

Only Gallagher – who was terrific against his former club – made more clearances (13) than Graham’s 11, while only Vicko Sevelj made more interceptions.

Ross Graham, left, in action.
Graham, left, in action. Image: SNS

There was one slightly lax moment when he allowed Moses Ebiyi to pinch possession on the halfway line and surge forward; an attack that culminated in a Callum Slattery shot. But that was a sole misstep on his way to a clean sheet.

Graham’s form earlier this season was such that teammate Gallagher tipped him for future Scotland honours – and he is about to be presented with an unchallenged run in the starting line-up to once again showcase that quality.

Will Ferry: Back to his best

The decision to rest Will Ferry for what would have been a gruelling shift at Celtic Park last Saturday paid dividends against Motherwell.

Three weeks on from his last appearance, he was reinvigorated and threatening.

Will Ferry, in the heart of the battle, as he was all afternoon
Ferry, in the heart of the battle, as he was all afternoon. Image: SNS

Ferry was unlucky not to open the scoring after creeping in at the back post to meet an Allan Campbell (enjoying his best outing in tangerine) delivery, snatching at the opportunity.

He created two chances and won possession 10 times – more than any other player on both counts. Only Sevelj made more tackles.

His tally of eight crosses was only matched by Ryan Strain.

Moreover, the former Southampton youngster was a picture of perpetual motion throughout; constantly providing an attacking outlet, committing defenders and attempting to provide the bullets for Dalby.

He was still making lung-bursting runs to the byline with 92 minutes on the clock.

Back to his best.

A crying shame for Docherty

The sight of Ross Docherty limping from the field after just 33 minutes was a galling one.

The United captain was excellent in the opening stages; plugging gaps, circulating the ball and breaking the lines with a couple of excellent passes. The Terrors are a better team with him in it.

Ross Docherty, right, warming up prior to kick-off.
Docherty, right, warming up prior to kick-off. Image: SNS

However, a thigh injury ended his afternoon and, as Goodwin put it, “it’s been the story of his time at Dundee United – niggle after niggle”.

The story of his time will also be one of a dressing room leader; a player who made a wonderful impact, on and off the pitch, as United romped to the Championship title and has proved that he is good enough to be a Premiership footballer.

But with just 11 games remaining of the season – and of Docherty’s contract – and competition for a midfield berth more fierce than ever, it remains to be seen if he can once again battle back to the starting line-up.

