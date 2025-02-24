Ruari Paton reveals ‘radio silence’ with Hibs pal who put Celtic to the sword as Dundee United showdown looms

Ruari Paton has revealed he will resist the temptation to congratulate Josh Campbell on his stunning brace against Celtic until after the pals have done battle at Tannadice.

Dundee United loan star Paton was in the same Hibernian youth side as Campbell and, while the Irishman ultimately failed to make the grade, the combative midfielder is a mainstay for David Gray’s in-form outfit.

Indeed, Campbell was the hero as Hibs shocked Celtic on Saturday, bagging a double in a superb 2-1 victory. That extended the capital club’s unbeaten run to 13 games.

And with just three points now separating the top six rivals, United are up next on Wednesday.

Paton smiled: “My mate Josh (Campbell) scored two on Saturday. I still speak to him

“I met a lot of good people at Hibs. My youth team there was brilliant – I couldn’t get in the team!

“There’s a lot of the boys still playing professionally, which is kind of a testament to that side.

“But I’d say Josh is probably one of the closest ones I know. Even if it will be radio silence until after Wednesday. You can’t have friends until after the game.”

No animosity

The showdown with Hibs is a mouth-watering one for Paton; the first time he has lined up against the club that cut him loose in 2019.

There is no animosity or bitterness from Paton, who has previously described his subsequent climb back up the Scottish football pyramid as the best thing that could have happened to him.

However, the former Queen’s Park and Stranraer marksman readily admits that rippling the net against Hibs would be special.

“I don’t have a chip on my shoulder at all,” continued Paton. “But it would be really nice to be in the Premiership and score a goal against a team that ultimately said you weren’t good enough, whether they were right or wrong.”

He even has a couple of celebrations up his sleeve, just in case, adding: “The gaffer’s son asked for one! He came to training the other day and asked me to do a celebration – “If you score a free-kick, you need to do this”.

“My sister also wants one but that’s not happening.

“To be honest, you don’t have a clue what’s going on when you score a goal, but I have a couple of celebrations in mind.”

A ‘formidable’ partnership

Paton made his third start for the Tangerines on Saturday, playing his part in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Motherwell.

One golden opportunity to notch his first goal since joining United from Port Vale was flashed wide in the first period.

But predictably it was strike-partner Sam Dalby who was the difference maker, taking his tally for the campaign to 12. He remains the top scorer in the Premiership.

And Paton reckons they could develop a “formidable” understanding.

“You never know what people are going to be like because some strikers have got huge egos and maybe see you as a threat,” added Paton. “But big Sam is a lovely, lovely guy and it’s nice that he’s doing so well for himself.

“I think we link up quite well in the games and, the more time goes on, hopefully something clicks in terms of when I start scoring.

“I think we could be quite formidable. He’s the sort of guy that you do like to play off because he’s got a nice touch, holds the ball up and wins his duels.

“If you get around him, you’d fancy your chances and his own record has been brilliant this year.”