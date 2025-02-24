Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV

The Tangerines have had two fixtures moved to Sundays while the Dark Blues and Saints face the Old Firm on Sky Sports.

By George Cran
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches have been picked for live TV.

Two United clashes will be broadcast live on Premier Sports with both contests moved to Sundays while the Dark Blues and Perth Saints will be live on Sky Sports.

The SPFL announced changes to the upcoming fixture list on Monday.

Dundee and Rangers played out a 1-1 draw in January. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee and Rangers played out a 1-1 draw in January. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

The changes will now see both Dundee clubs on the box in the final weekend of March.

Dundee’s home clash with Rangers on March 29 will now be a 5.30pm kick off, live on Sky.

The last meeting between the sides saw the Dee take the lead through Seun Adewumi before being pegged back by Vaclav Cerny’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Ross Graham scored the only goal of the game.
United won at Tynecastle in September. Image: SNS

The Tangerines were also due to be in action on March 29 against Ross County in Dingwall. Fans will now have to make the long journey north on a Sunday with Premier Sports broadcasting that clash live on March 30 at 2.30pm.

The same goes for the following weekend after Dundee United’s trip to Hearts was moved to Sunday, April 6.

That, too, will be live on Premier Sports with a 2.30pm kick off.

That clash will follow St Johnstone’s home test against champions Celtic which will now be on Sunday, April 6, at noon.

Conversation