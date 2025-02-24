Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV

Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches have been picked for live TV.

Two United clashes will be broadcast live on Premier Sports with both contests moved to Sundays while the Dark Blues and Perth Saints will be live on Sky Sports.

The SPFL announced changes to the upcoming fixture list on Monday.

The changes will now see both Dundee clubs on the box in the final weekend of March.

Dundee’s home clash with Rangers on March 29 will now be a 5.30pm kick off, live on Sky.

The last meeting between the sides saw the Dee take the lead through Seun Adewumi before being pegged back by Vaclav Cerny’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

The Tangerines were also due to be in action on March 29 against Ross County in Dingwall. Fans will now have to make the long journey north on a Sunday with Premier Sports broadcasting that clash live on March 30 at 2.30pm.

The same goes for the following weekend after Dundee United’s trip to Hearts was moved to Sunday, April 6.

That, too, will be live on Premier Sports with a 2.30pm kick off.

That clash will follow St Johnstone’s home test against champions Celtic which will now be on Sunday, April 6, at noon.