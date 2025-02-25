LEE WILKIE: Kevin Holt’s Dundee United exit leaves sour taste after good times in tangerine

The 1-0 win over Motherwell was as typical a Dundee United win as you’ll see.

The Tangerines have been brilliant at pulling out these sorts of results – grinding out points by being hard to beat and having a real threat at the other end.

You know if a decent ball goes into the box then nine times out of 10 Sam Dalby is getting a header or a shot on goal.

The three points was a huge boost for United after a tough run.

And sets up a cracker against Hibs on Wednesday.

We’re into six-pointer territory – win and United are six ahead of the Hibees, lose and they get overtaken.

It’s been an amazing turnaround for David Gray and his men. They will be flying but United will relish this contest, too.

If they want European football then these are the games to go and compete in.

Holt exit

It’s just a shame Ross Docherty picked up another injury and losing Kevin Holt is a blow as well.

I don’t like the way that ended. It’s obviously a big contract for the player and he wanted to leave Tannadice.

The manner in which he’s departed leaves a sour taste after some really good times in tangerine.

They’ll miss him at the back but also his goalscoring ability.

It’s a blow but life goes on – all United can do is focus on getting a result against Hibs.