LEE WILKIE: Kevin Holt’s Dundee United exit leaves sour taste after good times in tangerine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Kevin Holt’s Dundee United exit leaves sour taste after good times in tangerine

United face the in-form Hibees after a confidence-boosting win over Motherwell.

Kevin Holt roars with delight after teeing up United's winner.
Kevin Holt.
By Lee Wilkie

The 1-0 win over Motherwell was as typical a Dundee United win as you’ll see.

The Tangerines have been brilliant at pulling out these sorts of results – grinding out points by being hard to beat and having a real threat at the other end.

You know if a decent ball goes into the box then nine times out of 10 Sam Dalby is getting a header or a shot on goal.

The three points was a huge boost for United after a tough run.

Dundee United v Motherwell
Emmanuel Adegboyega keeps Motherwell out. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

And sets up a cracker against Hibs on Wednesday.

We’re into six-pointer territory – win and United are six ahead of the Hibees, lose and they get overtaken.

It’s been an amazing turnaround for David Gray and his men. They will be flying but United will relish this contest, too.

If they want European football then these are the games to go and compete in.

Holt exit

It’s just a shame Ross Docherty picked up another injury and losing Kevin Holt is a blow as well.

I don’t like the way that ended. It’s obviously a big contract for the player and he wanted to leave Tannadice.

The manner in which he’s departed leaves a sour taste after some really good times in tangerine.

They’ll miss him at the back but also his goalscoring ability.

It’s a blow but life goes on – all United can do is focus on getting a result against Hibs.

More from Dundee United

Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV
Ruari Paton is hunting for his first Dundee United goal
Ruari Paton reveals 'radio silence' with Hibs pal who put Celtic to the sword…
The winning Dundee United players on Saturday
4 Dundee United talking points: Messy Kevin Holt divorce presents window of opportunity
5
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United claim Kevin Holt forced Derry City deal with 'unavailable for selection' threat
5
Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Holt eyed for stunning Derry City transfer after Dundee United omission
Sam Dalby, right, congratulates goal creator Ryan Strain.
Jim Goodwin: Points over performance as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty update
Craig Sibbald in action for Dundee United against Ross County.
Craig Sibbald opens up on TWO YEARS of agony with Dundee United: 'It couldn't…
Craig Sibbald will be a welcome addition to United's ranks for the run-in
Jim Goodwin hails returning Dundee United ace for 'driving standards'
Dundee derby action
Race for top 6: Dundee United and Dundee hopes assessed as shock dark horse…
Focus of attention: Wimmer was unveiled this week
Intensity, aggression, pressing: What Dundee United can expect from new Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer

Conversation