Lewis Fiorini: Dundee United star sheds light on Manchester City upbringing and how loan stints made him a man

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at City's academy.

By Neil Robertson
Lewis Fiorini talks to the media at a Dundee United press conference. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lewis Fiorini admits the first time he was sent on loan from Manchester City to Dutch outfit NAC Breda in 2020, it turned him from a boy into a man.

So when the 22-year-old was farmed out for the fifth time in his career last month to Dundee United from current team Stockport County, he took the move in his stride.

However, the Scotland Under-21 international knows that isn’t always the case for other players who have come through at massive clubs.

Fiorini, who will be in the United squad for tonight’s clash with Hibs at Tannadice said: “The biggest thing with my first loan four years ago now, as well as it went on the pitch, also off the pitch I kind of turned into a man.

“Then in my loan spells after that, I could just take care of my football because I really had no worries off the pitch. I knew how to handle myself, look after myself.

“Coming away from home and family now is seamless and I can just focus on football.

“However, I have seen it in the past with some boys who can be unreal talent-wise, coming out of that big-club environment has an impact on the pitch.

Fiorini (right) tangles with Motherwell’s Andy Halliday at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“They maybe go somewhere where the facilities aren’t as good and some boys might be away from their parents for the first time. It can be tough.”

After NAC Breda, Fiorini also had spells with Lincoln City, Blackpool and Charlton Athletic before finally leaving Manchester City for good last summer to sign a three-year deal with Stockport County for an undisclosed fee.

However, with game time limited at Edgeley Park, Fiorini jumped at the chance to join United and he revealed exactly what he intends to achieve with the move.

He added: “I just wanted to come here and find my confidence again. I signed for Stockport in the summer and in the first part of the season I couldn’t really get that rhythm.

“I maybe came in for a game, did all right, then the next game I might be out.

“With the last few seasons I’ve had, I just wanted to get to that point where every week I’m building, getting better and back to the form of the early parts of my career.

“I think this is a good place in terms of the gaffer and the group along with the way we’re trying to play. It’s a good place for me to do that for the rest of the season.”

Fiorini is relishing his time with Dundee United. Image: SNS

Fiorini admitted that United boss Jim Goodwin played a key role in persuading him to join the club.

He said: “Massive, because at the time it came out of the blue really.

“I got a message from my agent saying the club might be interested and the gaffer wanted to speak to me.

“Just from that call, when I came off the phone, I had a buzz inside me.

“I wanted to get up here. It took a bit longer to happen but since I’ve got here, I’ve really enjoyed it. I just need to kick on now.”

Fiorini added: “I’m 22 but with the different clubs and experiences I’ve had already, I don’t feel like a young lad anymore.

“As a player, you don’t want to be training for nothing. That match day is what the whole week is all about.

“That was the thinking in coming here and I’m looking forward to the last 11 games.”

