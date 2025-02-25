Kevin Holt insists he did not make ‘unavailable for selection’ threat to Dundee United ahead of Derry City switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Holt insists he did not make ‘unavailable for selection’ threat to Dundee United ahead of Derry City switch

The defender has signed a two-year deal with the Candystripes.

By Reporter
Dundee United's Mr Versatile Kevin Holt
Kevin Holt at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

Kevin Holt insists he did not threaten to be unavailable for selection if Dundee United blocked his move to Derry City.

Holt completed his switch to the League of Ireland side over the weekend, after missing the Tangerines’ clash with Motherwell.

In the aftermath, United released a statement claiming that: “[Holt} and his representatives made it clear that he may be unavailable for selection between now and the end of the 2024/25 campaign should the transfer not be agreed”

But after being officially unveiled as a Derry City player, Holt insisted he had made no such threat.

He told the Derry Journal: “I’m disappointed in [United’s] statement, to be honest, because I have never ever turned down playing a game of football.

“I’ve never expressed to the manager I would never play for the club. Those words never came out of my mouth.

“I had a conversation when the move came about. The offer got put in and I made it clear it was something I wanted to pursue, something I wanted to take.

“The two-year contract was on the table. Good security for me and my family.

We had multiple conversations and at the start I got on great with the manager [Jim Goodwin]. We had loads of conversations beforehand, and after the move was done, and I’ve nothing bad to say about him at all.

“”He’s been brilliant for me throughout my whole time at Dundee United.

“All the boys were brilliant. They all knew about the situation as it was going on. Obviously not playing in the Motherwell game, I wasn’t even there because it [the Derry deal] was all kind of getting done.

Kevin Holt celebrates Dundee United's dramatic winner.
Kevin Holt celebrates a dramatic United winner against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“The boys were texting me asking me what was going on and they’ve all been brilliant. I’m just disappointed that they [Dundee Utd] would put that out as if I almost held them at ransom when that was never the case.

“There was never a comment from myself that I would refuse to play in those games. I’ve never refused to play a game of football for a club I’m signed for.”

Holt will beef up Derry City’s rear guard for the coming season and he is looking forward to sampling football across the Irish Sea.

Holt said: “I had a good 20 months or whatever it was I was at Dundee United and the club was good to me. It’s a great group of boys and I got on really well with the manager and all the staff.

“So it was a hard decision to leave but when I spoke with the manager here and a few players at the club that I knew and with the direction the club is going and stuff like that, I just decided to get over and try something new and I’m really looking forward to it.”

