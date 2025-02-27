Jackie McNamara accuses ex-Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson of ‘re-writing history’ over failed John McGinn bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jackie McNamara accuses ex-Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson of ‘re-writing history’ over failed John McGinn bid

The Tangerines were linked with a swoop for the then-St Mirren midfielder in the summer of 2015.

Jackie McNamara and Stephen Thompson in happier times. Image: SNS
Jackie McNamara and Stephen Thompson in happier times. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jackie McNamara has accused ex-Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson of “re-writing history” over the club’s failed, 2015 attempt to sign John McGinn.

Thompson discussed the Tangerines’ pursuit of the then-St Mirren star while appearing on BBC Radio Scotland’s Off the Ball in November 2024.

He placed the blame for United’s failure to sign the Aston Villa and Scotland star at McNamara’s door.

But the former Tannadice gaffer hit back on the Let Me Be Frank podcast, fronted by Celtic legend Frank McAvennie and journalist Simon Houston.

He said: “Different people were texting me while [Stephen Thompson] was doing [the interview] and I actually texted the guys who were interviewing him [saying he’s] re-writing history.

“I tried to get John McGinn! But Stephen’s Stephen.

“The problem was that John was at St Mirren and St Mirren were wanting one of our players to go in the opposite direction, but they were in the Championship.

“John was just over £100,000 and I wanted him, but it [didn’t collapse] through me.”

McGinn joined Hibs after his proposed move to United fell through. Image: SNS

Thompson claimed on radio that McNamara instructed him not to up United’s bid for McGinn from £60,000.

But the former boss gave short shrift to his old employer – and claimed Thompson was responsible for making Fulham loanee Adam Taggert amongst the highest paid players at United during the same transfer window.

McNamara said: “Stephen signed [Taggart] behind my back on the last day of the window, not long before he sacked me. He was one of the highest paid at the club.

“Stephen’s come in the next morning, like: ‘You’re not happy?’ I said: ‘No, I’m not happy. I’ve not seen him. It’s my reputation.’

“He’s said: ‘You don’t understand. We don’t need to keep doing what we’ve been doing. The club’s changed since you’ve come in.

“I said: ‘I know. We’ve changed it!’

“They had a lot of problems, a lot of debt, which is why they took us there, to get rid of the debt, bring young players through and do it that way.

“But it wasn’t about the money – it was about the right thing to do for your football club.”

Nadir Ciftci celebrates after scoring United’s winning goal against Rangers in the 2014 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

After moulding a young team peppered with stars-in-waiting like Andy Robertson, Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong and Gary Mackay Steven, McNamara was ultimately sacked after results took a turn for the worse.

Looking back, the scale of the task he was handed looms large.

And he admits to lingering frustration over how things ended at United.

McNamara continued: “In the two-and-a-half years there, we had three teams to change.

“I went there in January and lost Jon Daly, who went to Rangers for nothing, Johnny Russell went to Derby for £750,000 – that’s 33 goals out of my team – Barry Douglas went away to Poland.

“Peter Houston left the club because he couldn’t deal with the cuts, he said. I had to take the budget down half-a-million in six months.

I took in Nadir Ciftci on trial through big Pierre [Van Hooijdonk]. He said: ‘Have a look at him, he’s trouble.’

“He was phenomenal but he had a lot of issues. I had to treat him like he was my son, get that respect.

“I thought I could do it – three teams in a short space [of time].

“We weren’t bad at the start of the [last] season. But I think it was nine games in he sacked me.

“We lost away at St Johnstone and he sacked me in the stadium after the game.

“After everything that we’d done and changed in that two-and-a-half years, it just scunners you with the job.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was unhappy after his side's loss to Hibs. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jim Goodwin blasts officials after more 'big decisions' cost Dundee United against Hibs
5
Lewis Fiorini talks to the media at a Dundee United press conference. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lewis Fiorini: Dundee United star sheds light on Manchester City upbringing and how loan…
Dundee United's Mr Versatile Kevin Holt
Kevin Holt insists he did not make 'unavailable for selection' threat to Dundee United…
4
Kevin Holt roars with delight after teeing up United's winner.
LEE WILKIE: Kevin Holt's Dundee United exit leaves sour taste after good times in…
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV
Ruari Paton is hunting for his first Dundee United goal
Ruari Paton reveals 'radio silence' with Hibs pal who put Celtic to the sword…
The winning Dundee United players on Saturday
4 Dundee United talking points: Messy Kevin Holt divorce presents window of opportunity
5
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United claim Kevin Holt forced Derry City deal with 'unavailable for selection' threat
5
Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Holt eyed for stunning Derry City transfer after Dundee United omission
Sam Dalby, right, congratulates goal creator Ryan Strain.
Jim Goodwin: Points over performance as Dundee United boss offers Ross Docherty update

Conversation