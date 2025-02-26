Jim Goodwin blasts officials after more ‘big decisions’ cost Dundee United against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin blasts officials after more ‘big decisions’ cost Dundee United against Hibs

The United boss was angry with a number of calls in the game.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was unhappy after his side's loss to Hibs. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jim Goodwin insisted Dundee United had a perfectly good goal chalked off against Hibs at Tannadice last night.

The hosts had opened the scoring early on through Ross Graham before Mykola Kuharevich equalised for the visitors.

United then had a Sam Dalby “goal” ruled out following a lengthy VAR check for handball.

Hibs sub Kieron Bowie struck late on with another replacement Junior Hoilett putting the icing on the cake for the visitors deep in stoppage time.

However, United boss Goodwin was raging over his side’s disallowed goal.

He said: “I need to be really careful with my choice of words, based on some of the big decisions that have gone against us in such an important and significant game.

“There was so much at stake for both clubs.

“If we’d drawn the game it wouldn’t have been a disaster. It would have kept the gap between us and Hibs to three points.

Referee David Dickinson signals to disallow Sam Dalby’s goal. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“The second half we played for large spells in Hibs territory. We were pushing for a winner and we thought we’d scored a perfectly-good goal.

“It takes three and a half, four minutes for the guys in the VAR studio to come to the decision that Sam Dalby has headed the ball onto his hand.

“From all the angles that I’ve seen with my analyst and from the broadcast angles, I can’t see it for the life of me.

“It’s just not clear, decisive and obvious. That’s a big decision that’s gone against us.”

Goodwin added: “And prior to the second Hibs goal, we should have had a corner.

“I’m 70 yards away from it and I can tell from the trajectory of the ball that Lewis Fiorini has kicked it off the Hibs player.

“How the officials can’t give the decision to give us a set play . . . it leads to their goal.

“Of course, you can look at how we defend it. It’s a great goal from the young lad Bowie but we should have had a corner. That’s the crux of it.”

Ryan Strain congratulates United’s goal-scorer Ross Graham after the Tangerines’ opener. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

United stormed into an early lead in just the fifth minute when a Rocky Bushiri clearing header only found Graham.

The defender, who is set to benefit in terms of game time from the departure of Kevin Holt to Derry City, controlled the ball on his chest before hitting a volley into the back of the Hibs net with the help of a deflection off Jack Iredale.

However, Kuharevich equalised in the 18th minute when Nicky Cadden swung a corner in from the right to the striker at the back post and he gave Walton no chance with a clinical downward header.

The Terrors thought they had taken the lead in the 62nd minute when Strain sent an inch-perfect free-kick in from the right to the back post with Dalby sending a thumping header past Hibs keeper Jordan Smith. However, the goal was chalked off following a lengthy VAR check.

Hibs took the lead once more in the 90th minute when Nectarios Triantis played in sub Bowie and he made no mistake with a strike high past Walton.

Deep in stoppage time, Hibs added another to seal the win with Hoilett racing through on goal and firing into the back of the net.

