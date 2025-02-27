EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United demand all VAR audio and video from Sam Dalby disallowed goal as seething Terrors hunt SFA answers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United demand all VAR audio and video from Sam Dalby disallowed goal as seething Terrors hunt SFA answers

United were robbed of a 2-1 lead in arguably their biggest game of the season to date in the race for 3rd.

Sam Dalby outjumps Triantis fairly and heads home at the back post
Dalby outjumps Triantis fairly and heads home at the back post. Image: SNS
By Reporter

Dundee United have contacted the Scottish FA to demand all video and audio footage relating to Sam Dalby’s contentious disallowed goal against Hibernian.

The Tangerines believed they had taken a 2-1 lead against the capital club on Wednesday evening when Dalby brilliantly powered home a Ryan Strain delivery.

However, a lengthy check followed as the VAR team, led by Matthew MacDermid, checked whether the big striker had strayed offside.

With the lines unable to be drawn, Dalby had to be deemed onside – only for the effort to subsequently be chalked off for a handball.

Given the on-field official David Dickinson awarded the goal, a clear and obvious error is required for that to be overturned. Yet, no available angle has yet shown a handball by Dalby.

Dickinson rules out the goal on advice from his VAR as a stunned Dalby, No19, looks on
Dickinson rules out the goal on advice from his VAR as a stunned Dalby, No19, looks on. Image: SNS

Footage suggests that the ball may have brushed Nectarios Triantis’ arm, however Dalby appears to win a clean header at the back post.

Incredibly, Dickinson was not even referred to the monitor, with “a factual” decision being made by the VAR team.

Seething United

Courier Sport understands irate United chiefs see the decision as incomprehensible and are seeking urgent talks with the SFA after becoming increasingly disillusioned by the level of officiating in their fixtures.

They have also demanded to hear the audio of the decision being made – in full – and to be shown the camera angle which provided McDermid with such a steadfast belief than Dalby handled the ball.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was unhappy after his side's loss to Hibs
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was forced to bite his tongue. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Speaking after the game and, by his own admission, treading carefully to avoid a touchline ban, Jim Goodwin fumed: “From all the angles that I’ve seen with my analyst and from the broadcast angles, I can’t see it, for the life of me.

“It’s just not clear, decisive and obvious. That’s a big decision that’s gone against us.”

Should Celtic win the Scottish Cup, then third place in the Premiership would secure a Europa League playoff place.

If knocked out at that stage, guaranteed group phase football in the Europa Conference League would follow. That is worth upwards of £5 million.

Hibs went on to claim a 2-1 lead following a goal kick which should have been a corner to United, before Junior Hoillett added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time.

VAR question marks

The Tangerines recently withdrew from the SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel following the decision not to disallow Marley Watkins’ winner against them for Kilmarnock when he appeared to impede goalkeeper Jack Walton.

Dickinson was also the referee for that match.

United questioned the expertise of the panels and called for collaborative talks on how VAR can be improved in Scotland.

The Terrors were also recently irked by the last-gasp award of a penalty to St Mirren when Toyosi Olusanya hit the deck in January – again, Mr Dickinson was the man in the middle – but Walton saved the spot-kick and United won 1-0.

More from Dundee United

Jackie McNamara and Stephen Thompson in happier times. Image: SNS
Jackie McNamara accuses ex-Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson of 're-writing history' over failed John…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was unhappy after his side's loss to Hibs
Jim Goodwin blasts officials after more 'big decisions' cost Dundee United against Hibs
6
Lewis Fiorini talks to the media at a Dundee United press conference. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lewis Fiorini: Dundee United star sheds light on Manchester City upbringing and how loan…
Dundee United's Mr Versatile Kevin Holt
Kevin Holt insists he did not make 'unavailable for selection' threat to Dundee United…
4
Kevin Holt roars with delight after teeing up United's winner.
LEE WILKIE: Kevin Holt's Dundee United exit leaves sour taste after good times in…
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV
Ruari Paton is hunting for his first Dundee United goal
Ruari Paton reveals 'radio silence' with Hibs pal who put Celtic to the sword…
The winning Dundee United players on Saturday
4 Dundee United talking points: Messy Kevin Holt divorce presents window of opportunity
5
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United claim Kevin Holt forced Derry City deal with 'unavailable for selection' threat
5
Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Holt eyed for stunning Derry City transfer after Dundee United omission

Conversation