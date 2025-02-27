Declan Gallagher lifts lid on VAR discussions that sparked Dundee United fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Declan Gallagher lifts lid on VAR discussions that sparked Dundee United fury

The Tangerines skipper was kept in the loop as VAR officials assessed Sam Dalby's header.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United star Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS
Dundee United star Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

Declan Gallagher admits he was baffled by the controversial decision that cost Dundee United dear in the 3-1 defeat to Hibernian at Tannadice on Wednesday night.

The crucial clash in the race for third spot was locked at 1-1 when Terrors striker Sam Dalby powered home a header from a Ryan Strain free-kick.

The goal was awarded by referee David Dickinson but there then followed a lengthy check by VAR Matthew MacDermid, initially for offside.

With the lines unable to be drawn that was ruled out, before the goal was then chalked off for a Dalby handball despite no conclusive angle showing that to be the case.

United are furious and have now contacted the SFA demanding all video and audio footage relating to the disallowed goal.

Skipper Gallagher was choosing his words carefully but he insisted there could not have been a clear and obvious error considering the length of time VAR took to reach their decision.

The centre-half said: “When I spoke to the ref, he pulled me and Martin Boyle over and he basically said they were drawing the lines for a potential offside.

Declan Gallagher holds off Hibs skipper Martin Boyle. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“They said it was really tight and then the next time he pulled us over he turned around and said there was a handball.

“I don’t know how he went from offside to then checking for handball but at the end of the day, I think if you’re waiting four minutes it’s not clear and obvious.

“I actually watched the goal back and I don’t think he has handballed it.

“I need to watch what I’m saying because you can’t just go about criticising everybody, but as I said, the rules state clear and obvious. Four minutes, that’s not clear and obvious.

“It would have put us 2-1 up in the game. Obviously, there’s still a bit to play, but it would have put us in a good position to try and see the game out.”

United were also irate about the build-up to Hibs second goal when Dickinson awarded a goal kick instead of a corner to the home side.

Gallagher added: “Everybody in the stadium heard the ball hitting off the boys’ foot, but they still decided to give a goal kick.

“It’s incredible, but as I said, I can’t really go into too much detail on that because then I’ll get myself in trouble.

“So it was a night full of controversy, but for me personally, I let the boys down.

“It was my pass that led to the breakaway that Hibs got, so I’ll hold my hands up.”

Gallagher cut an understandably frustrated figure at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Wednesday’s defeat has seen United slip to fifth behind Hibs on goal difference with both sides just one point behind Aberdeen in third.

The Terrors visit Pittodrie on Sunday for another vital game and Gallagher is determined to take out his midweek frustration against the Dons.

The Scotland international added: “Absolutely, I think we just have to put it to bed.

“We’re level on points with Hibs now and we’re one point behind Aberdeen, so we can’t dwell on this game.

“We have to look forward because we’ve got Aberdeen at the weekend, it’s a massive game again, so we just have to get right back on the horse.

“Hibs have got the Edinburgh derby and we’ve got Aberdeen, so there’s a chance to obviously move back up to third if we do things right.”

More from Dundee United

Sam Dalby outjumps Triantis fairly and heads home at the back post
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United demand all VAR audio and video from Sam Dalby disallowed goal…
13
Jackie McNamara and Stephen Thompson in happier times. Image: SNS
Jackie McNamara accuses ex-Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson of 're-writing history' over failed John…
2
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was unhappy after his side's loss to Hibs
Jim Goodwin blasts officials after more 'big decisions' cost Dundee United against Hibs
9
Lewis Fiorini talks to the media at a Dundee United press conference. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Lewis Fiorini: Dundee United star sheds light on Manchester City upbringing and how loan…
Dundee United's Mr Versatile Kevin Holt
Kevin Holt insists he did not make 'unavailable for selection' threat to Dundee United…
4
Kevin Holt roars with delight after teeing up United's winner.
LEE WILKIE: Kevin Holt's Dundee United exit leaves sour taste after good times in…
Tayside clubs will be live on TV in the coming weeks. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone matches picked for live TV
Ruari Paton is hunting for his first Dundee United goal
Ruari Paton reveals 'radio silence' with Hibs pal who put Celtic to the sword…
The winning Dundee United players on Saturday
4 Dundee United talking points: Messy Kevin Holt divorce presents window of opportunity
5
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United claim Kevin Holt forced Derry City deal with 'unavailable for selection' threat
5

Conversation