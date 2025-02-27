Declan Gallagher lifts lid on VAR discussions that sparked Dundee United fury

Declan Gallagher admits he was baffled by the controversial decision that cost Dundee United dear in the 3-1 defeat to Hibernian at Tannadice on Wednesday night.

The crucial clash in the race for third spot was locked at 1-1 when Terrors striker Sam Dalby powered home a header from a Ryan Strain free-kick.

The goal was awarded by referee David Dickinson but there then followed a lengthy check by VAR Matthew MacDermid, initially for offside.

With the lines unable to be drawn that was ruled out, before the goal was then chalked off for a Dalby handball despite no conclusive angle showing that to be the case.

United are furious and have now contacted the SFA demanding all video and audio footage relating to the disallowed goal.

Skipper Gallagher was choosing his words carefully but he insisted there could not have been a clear and obvious error considering the length of time VAR took to reach their decision.

The centre-half said: “When I spoke to the ref, he pulled me and Martin Boyle over and he basically said they were drawing the lines for a potential offside.

“They said it was really tight and then the next time he pulled us over he turned around and said there was a handball.

“I don’t know how he went from offside to then checking for handball but at the end of the day, I think if you’re waiting four minutes it’s not clear and obvious.

“I actually watched the goal back and I don’t think he has handballed it.

“I need to watch what I’m saying because you can’t just go about criticising everybody, but as I said, the rules state clear and obvious. Four minutes, that’s not clear and obvious.

“It would have put us 2-1 up in the game. Obviously, there’s still a bit to play, but it would have put us in a good position to try and see the game out.”

United were also irate about the build-up to Hibs second goal when Dickinson awarded a goal kick instead of a corner to the home side.

Gallagher added: “Everybody in the stadium heard the ball hitting off the boys’ foot, but they still decided to give a goal kick.

“It’s incredible, but as I said, I can’t really go into too much detail on that because then I’ll get myself in trouble.

“So it was a night full of controversy, but for me personally, I let the boys down.

“It was my pass that led to the breakaway that Hibs got, so I’ll hold my hands up.”

Wednesday’s defeat has seen United slip to fifth behind Hibs on goal difference with both sides just one point behind Aberdeen in third.

The Terrors visit Pittodrie on Sunday for another vital game and Gallagher is determined to take out his midweek frustration against the Dons.

The Scotland international added: “Absolutely, I think we just have to put it to bed.

“We’re level on points with Hibs now and we’re one point behind Aberdeen, so we can’t dwell on this game.

“We have to look forward because we’ve got Aberdeen at the weekend, it’s a massive game again, so we just have to get right back on the horse.

“Hibs have got the Edinburgh derby and we’ve got Aberdeen, so there’s a chance to obviously move back up to third if we do things right.”