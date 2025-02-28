JIM SPENCE: Should Dundee United and Premiership rivals pull plug on VAR funding?

A cynic might wonder if Dundee United are getting payback from the referees’ union for their recent calls for VAR reform.

Indeed, in any other business but football, United would be consulting lawyers about financial compensation after the big decision against them in midweek, which could cost them a small fortune come the end of the season.

Maybe they and the other clubs should be demanding that foreign referees are brought in until our own officials up their game to the standards required at top professional level.

Neither of those things will, of course, happen, but if Premiership clubs had any gumption they’d have the guts to pull the plug on funding the disaster that is VAR, before our game loses its last iota of credibility.

United’s midweek defeat to Hibs came after Sam Dalby’s goal was disallowed after an extensive VAR review.

Had it stood, United would have been 2-1 up at that stage, but went on to lose 3-1.

United are talking to the SFA’s head of refereeing, Willie Collum, about the decision that ruled out the goal, but what joy can they expect from finding out what we already know – that the officials have cocked up in ruling that Dalby headed the ball off his own arm and into the net.

An apology won’t compensate them for any potential loss of income and there’s no guarantee they won’t be wronged again by poor decision making later in the season

Scottish football has seldom had so many problems with refereeing decisions, and that’s saying something, given the often grim level of officiating witnessed over recent years.

But there’s little point in complaining, because refereeing looks like a closed shop when it comes to protecting their own from suggestions of incompetence and inconsistency