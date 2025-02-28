JIM SPENCE: Should Dundee United and Premiership rivals pull plug on VAR funding?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Should Dundee United and Premiership rivals pull plug on VAR funding?

The use of VAR in Scottish football has been at the centre of another storm in recent days.

Sam Dalby heads home for United before VAR's intervention. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Jim Spence

A cynic might wonder if Dundee United are getting payback from the referees’ union for their recent calls for VAR reform.

Indeed, in any other business but football, United would be consulting lawyers about financial compensation after the big decision against them in midweek, which could cost them a small fortune come the end of the season.

Maybe they and the other clubs should be demanding that foreign referees are brought in until our own officials up their game to the standards required at top professional level.

Neither of those things will, of course, happen, but if Premiership clubs had any gumption they’d have the guts to pull the plug on funding the disaster that is VAR, before our game loses its last iota of credibility.

United’s midweek defeat to Hibs came after Sam Dalby’s goal was disallowed after an extensive VAR review.

Dickinson rules out the goal on advice from his VAR as a stunned Dalby, No19, looks on
Had it stood, United would have been 2-1 up at that stage, but went on to lose 3-1.

United are talking to the SFA’s head of refereeing, Willie Collum, about the decision that ruled out the goal, but what joy can they expect from finding out what we already know – that the officials have cocked up in ruling that Dalby headed the ball off his own arm and into the net.

An apology won’t compensate them for any potential loss of income and there’s no guarantee they won’t be wronged again by poor decision making later in the season

Scottish football has seldom had so many problems with refereeing decisions, and that’s saying something, given the often grim level of officiating witnessed over recent years.

But there’s little point in complaining, because refereeing looks like a closed shop when it comes to protecting their own from suggestions of incompetence and inconsistency

