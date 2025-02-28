Jim Goodwin demands SFA accountability over VAR ‘guess’ that could cost Dundee United £5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin demands SFA accountability over VAR ‘guess’ that could cost Dundee United £5 million

The Tangerines saw a Sam Dalby goal controversially ruled out for handball against Hibs.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists there must be accountability on the part of the SFA following the midweek controversy over Sam Dalby’s disallowed goal against Hibs.

The striker’s second-half header looked like it had given the Terrors a 2-1 lead in the game with the goal given by referee David Dickinson.

There then followed a lengthy check by VAR Matthew MacDermid, initially for offside.

With the lines unable to be drawn, that was ruled out before the goal was then chalked off for a Dalby handball, despite no conclusive evidence showing that to be the case.

Goodwin and United were understandably furious and held talks with referees chief Willie Collum on Thursday.

The manager came away from that meeting still utterly convinced the goal should have stood and is now awaiting Collum’s official confirmation that the VAR ruling was wrong.

Goodwin said last night: “There’s a rule within the IFAB (International Football Association Board) regulations that says the VAR can only intervene with an on-field decision if they’ve got clear footage that shows it was a clear and obvious error on the park.

“Of all the video images that they showed us yesterday, there is not one single angle when you pause it or go up close that you can 100% say, there’s the handball. And that’s the bit that gets us. It’s like it’s a guess.

Sam Dalby outjumps Triantis fairly and heads home at the back post
Sam Dalby heads home at the back post for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“It’s an assumption; it’s 100% not factual.

“So with all of that said, the message then from the VAR to the referee should have been that it looks like it hits a hand, but we cannot be 100% on that.

“You’re going to have to award the goal and that’s it. And David Gray, the guys at Hibs, nobody would have complained because nobody would have been able to say that it 100% hit Sam Dalby’s hand.

And it’s just such an important game. Fourth and fifth, the most important fixture of the midweek programme to be ruined by a guy in a studio in Glasgow.

“There needs to be some form of accountability on the SFA’s part. I’m pretty sure Willie Collum, once he follows his own internal process, will come to the right outcome.”

Goodwin also lamented the potentially huge financial implications of the incorrect VAR decision.

He added: “There’s no guarantee if we beat Hibs and sit in third that 10 games from now we’re still going to be there.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was unhappy after his side's loss to Hibs
Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“But had we won the game, it would have put us two points above Aberdeen, a six-point gap to Hibs.

“Third place is worth around about £5-£6 million to whoever finishes there because you’re guaranteed group stage conference football.”

Despite what happened in midweek, Goodwin believes VAR should not be scrapped.

The manager said: “Personally, I’m a big advocate for it.

“I was way back at the beginning. I know on the back of decisions like Wednesday night, the easy thing is to say, let’s throw it in the bin.

“But I think we need to invest in better equipment.”

United will be without the injured Ross Docherty and Louis Moult for Sunday’s clash with Aberdeen while Will Ferry and Luca Stephenson are rated 50/50 with calf and groin problems respectively.

Sam Dalby heads home for United before VAR's intervention. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Conversation