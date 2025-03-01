Allan Campbell explains why he’s loving life at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Allan Campbell explains why he’s loving life at Dundee United

The midfielder is at Tannadice on a short-term deal after leaving Luton Town.

Allan Campbell, pictured, made his Dundee United debut
Allan Campbell in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Allan Campbell admits he is loving life at Dundee United and is back playing the game with a smile on his face.

The 26-year-old joined the Terrors in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season after leaving English Championship side Luton Town.

The former Motherwell midfielder had helped the Hatters win promotion to the Premier League in 2023.

However, Campbell was loaned out to Millwall and then earlier this season to Charlton Athletic with game time limited at both clubs.

Now, though, he has started the last four matches for United and hopes to do so again tomorrow in the crunch clash against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Campbell said: “I’m back up here playing football close to home.

“I’ve got a great team with a great bunch of lads and the staff have been brilliant.

Allan Campbell challenges Hibernian’s Nathan Moriah-Welsh at Tannadice in midweek. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I’m enjoying it and I’m on the pitch trying to perform well for the team so that’s what matters.

“Overall, I’ve really enjoyed being back up and the amount of games I’ve been able to play in – hopefully it can continue.

“Whatever happens in the summer I’ll deal with that but my focus now is just getting back to getting to my best football and enjoying it with a smile on my face.

“Hopefully I’m successful, the club is successful and at the end of the season I’ll see where I’m at.”

Campbell admits little has changed in Scottish football since he left Motherwell for Luton in 2021 – with the exception of VAR.

United controversially had a Sam Dalby goal chalked off following a lengthy VAR check for handball against Hibs on Wednesday night with the game locked at 1-1 and Campbell was left incredibly frustrated by the decision.

He added: “We were on top in the game and were creating a lot of decent chances then we got the goal that we think gives us the lead.

Campbell is confident United would have beaten Hibs had Sam Dalby’s goal stood. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

“If the goal had stood, I don’t think we would have lost the game.

“I think the worst we would have got was a draw. It’s disappointing but you just have to try and move on and be ready for the game at the weekend.

“Since coming back I have had a few games with VAR and I think there are aspects of it that are brilliant but then there are the parts like the goal the other night which is really frustrating.

There’s no clear evidence that it’s a handball or whatever.

“So it’s frustrating as a player when you feel a bit hard done by but you just have to be ready for the next game.”

Campbell will make the relatively-short trip to Aberdeen on Sunday with the third-top Dons sitting just one point ahead of the Terrors.

And he admitted these sort of games were one of the attractions in coming back to Scotland.

Campbell said: “It’s an exciting one for us to get back to winning ways. It’ll be a tough game.

“Aberdeen are right up there with us so it’s going to be competitive.

One of the main reasons why I came up here was the challenge of playing in these big pressure games to finish high up the table.”

