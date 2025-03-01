Allan Campbell explains why he’s loving life at Dundee United

Allan Campbell admits he is loving life at Dundee United and is back playing the game with a smile on his face.

The 26-year-old joined the Terrors in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season after leaving English Championship side Luton Town.

The former Motherwell midfielder had helped the Hatters win promotion to the Premier League in 2023.

However, Campbell was loaned out to Millwall and then earlier this season to Charlton Athletic with game time limited at both clubs.

Now, though, he has started the last four matches for United and hopes to do so again tomorrow in the crunch clash against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Campbell said: “I’m back up here playing football close to home.

“I’ve got a great team with a great bunch of lads and the staff have been brilliant.

“I’m enjoying it and I’m on the pitch trying to perform well for the team so that’s what matters.

“Overall, I’ve really enjoyed being back up and the amount of games I’ve been able to play in – hopefully it can continue.

“Whatever happens in the summer I’ll deal with that but my focus now is just getting back to getting to my best football and enjoying it with a smile on my face.

“Hopefully I’m successful, the club is successful and at the end of the season I’ll see where I’m at.”

Campbell admits little has changed in Scottish football since he left Motherwell for Luton in 2021 – with the exception of VAR.

United controversially had a Sam Dalby goal chalked off following a lengthy VAR check for handball against Hibs on Wednesday night with the game locked at 1-1 and Campbell was left incredibly frustrated by the decision.

He added: “We were on top in the game and were creating a lot of decent chances then we got the goal that we think gives us the lead.

“If the goal had stood, I don’t think we would have lost the game.

“I think the worst we would have got was a draw. It’s disappointing but you just have to try and move on and be ready for the game at the weekend.

“Since coming back I have had a few games with VAR and I think there are aspects of it that are brilliant but then there are the parts like the goal the other night which is really frustrating.

“There’s no clear evidence that it’s a handball or whatever.

“So it’s frustrating as a player when you feel a bit hard done by but you just have to be ready for the next game.”

Campbell will make the relatively-short trip to Aberdeen on Sunday with the third-top Dons sitting just one point ahead of the Terrors.

And he admitted these sort of games were one of the attractions in coming back to Scotland.

Campbell said: “It’s an exciting one for us to get back to winning ways. It’ll be a tough game.

“Aberdeen are right up there with us so it’s going to be competitive.

“One of the main reasons why I came up here was the challenge of playing in these big pressure games to finish high up the table.”