Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United ‘ran out of steam’ amid Aberdeen ‘kick in the teeth’

United endured last gasp heartbreak in the Granite City.

By Alan Temple
Nisbet wheels away after breaking United hearts
Nisbet wheels away after breaking United hearts. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has described Aberdeen’s dramatic leveller against as a “major kick in the teeth” after admitting that Dundee United ran out of steam in Sunday’s 2-2 thriller.

United’s gameplan was executed to perfection in the first period, with Vicko Sevelj and Sam Dalby both ripping the net following superbly worked set-pieces.

The Tangerines’ pressing game was particularly impressive, with Craig Sibbald, Allan Campbell and Sevelj particularly impressive in ensuring the visitors were never penned back.

However, United visibly wilted after the break and an inability to make like-for-like alterations saw Goodwin’s side drop deeper – and Kevin Nisbet struck twice, with the second of those coming after 91 minutes.

Walton is beaten by Nisbet for the second time
Walton is beaten by Nisbet for the second time. Image: SNS

“Our high press worked in the first half, we were positive in the turnovers and scored two really good goals from well-worked set plays,” said Goodwin.

“But the three games in a week is a really tough ask for this group, given how low we are in numbers.

“We have players missing – Ross Docherty, Will Ferry, Louis Moult – and Declan Gallagher coming off injured meant we lost a substitution we could have made later in the game.

“I asked Craig Sibbald to start when he’s not really ready for it. We knew we’d only get an hour out of him.”

He added: “It was a good effort from the team. It wasn’t a lack of fight or a lack of determination. I just felt that we ran out of steam.”

Sevelj stuns Pittodrie

United made three changes to the side that suffered a contentious defeat against Hibernian on Wednesday, with Ferry missing out through injury, while Emmanuel Adegboyega and Ruari Paton dropped to the bench.

Sibbald – making his first start since October 5 – Glenn Middleton and Kristijan Trapanovski came into the 11.

The visitors claimed the lead in simplistic fashion when a superb Middleton corner was met by Sevelj at the back post, and the Croatian’s downward header was perfectly placed beyond Dimitar Mitov.

Vicko Sevelj wheels away in celebration
Sevelj wheels away in celebration. Image: SNS

United, already without Ferry, were dealt another hammer-blow when Declan Gallagher was forced off with a groin injury with 25 minutes on the clock; especially concerning given Kevin Holt’s recent sale to Derry City. Adegboyega entered the fray.

However, with half an hour on the clock, the Dons were still yet to register a shot on target and had an xG of 0.02.

Dalby does it again

Aberdeen finally exerted a period of concerted pressure when Topi Keskinen saw one shot blocked – claims for handball were cleared by VAR – and another effort deflected wide of the post.

From the resulting corner, Mats Knoester flashed a header over the bar.

United thought they had doubled their advantage when Adegboyega inventively directed a Sevelj shot past Mitov from close-range. However, a VAR check showed the Ireland U/21 international was in an offside position.

No controversy or rancour as the technology was implemented correctly on this occasion, unlike against Hibs in midweek.

A familiar sight as Sam Dalby is congratulated after scoring
A familiar sight as Sam Dalby is congratulated after scoring. Image: SNS

But United would not be denied EIGHT minutes into injury time when a super set-piece routine involving Trapanovski, Ryan Strain and Sibbald culminated in the Macedonian winger delivering a sumptuous cross for Dalby to head home.

The Dons half arrears

As expected, Aberdeen sought to explode out of the blocks after the interval – committing far more bodies forward and introducing Oday Dabbagh at the break – but, as the clock hit 60, Jimmy Thelin’s side were yet to register a shot on target.

Conversely, Trapanovski fizzed a ferocious drive inches wide after a delightful flick over the head of Graeme Shinnie.

The introduction of Shayden Morris – irrepressible when United last visited Pittodrie – enlivened the Dons and afforded Stephenson plenty to think about but, despite a swathe of deliveries into the box, United were defending stoutly.

The Dundee United fans lapped up their trip to the Granite City
The United fans in the Granite City. Image: Shutterstock.

However, the Reds’ complete monopolisation of the football finally paid dividends when Alexander Jensen found Nisbet on the edge of the box, and the Scotland striker’s low finish was excellent.

‘A kick in the teeth’

A dipping, speculative effort by Knoester narrowly cleared the crossbar as Aberdeen sought a grandstand finale.

Yet, it was the Tangerines who should have made the game safe when Strain found Kai Fotheringham with a clipped cross, only for the winger to direct his header over the bar from point-blank range.

Kevin NIsbet fires home the crucial leveller.
NIsbet fires home the crucial leveller. Image: SNS

And a dear price was paid when Nisbet doubled his tally for the afternoon, converting a magnificent cross by Jensen.

The draw sees United remain in third spot in the Premiership, albeit still only two points behind Hibs in third.

Goodwin added: “It’s another point on the board for us in terms of what our main objective is and I think we need to try and put a positive spin on it – albeit getting so close to taking all three points is a major kick in the teeth.”

Conversation