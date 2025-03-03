4 Dundee United talking points: Set-piece magic, Tangerines’ game-changer and damning 41 passes stat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Set-piece magic, Tangerines’ game-changer and damning 41 passes stat

Courier Sport analyses the action from a topsy-turvy day in Aberdeen.

Dundee United were ultimately left disappointed against the Dons - despite a decent point.
United were ultimately left disappointed against the Dons - despite a decent point.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Aberdeen in a breathless showdown at Pittodrie.

The Tangerines appeared to be on their way to a crucial three points following an excellent first-half display which heralded goals by Vicko Sevelj and the Premiership’s top scorer, Sam Dalby.

However, Aberdeen turned the screw after the break – United becoming increasingly encamped in their own area and unable to alter the game from the bench – and Kevin Nisbet netted twice in the final 15 minutes.

Courier Sport was in the Granite City to analyse the action.

Wonderfully worked set pieces

While United rarely threatened from open play, it is clear Jim Goodwin spotted the Dons’ set-piece vulnerabilities and exploited them superbly.

The opening goal came when the Tangerines loaded the back post. The hulking figures of Declan Gallagher, Sam Dalby and Ross Graham were deployed – fairly – as blockers, allowing Sevelj to sneak behind the ensuing melee and head home.

Glenn Middleton’s delivery was absolutely on the money. Pinpoint.

It may look industrial, but there is an artistry to a well-worked corner kick routine. And a hell of a lot of work on the training ground.

The creator of the opening goal, Middleton, right, and scorer Vicko Sevelj
The creator of the opening goal, Middleton, right, and scorer Vicko Sevelj.

Similarly, United knew that Aberdeen tend to only send one player out to guard against a short corner.

They took advantage when Kristijan Trapanovski, Ryan Strain and Craig Sibbald isolated Topi Keskinen, allowing the Macedonian winger to deliver a pin-point cross for Dalby to double United’s lead.

Allied with the perfectly good Dalby goal against Hibs that was erroneously ruled out last midweek, Goodwin’s side are a real threat from dead balls.

Dundee United stars celebrate Sam Dalby's 13th goal of the season.
United stars celebrate Sam Dalby's 13th goal of the season.

With an assist apiece – combined with their tireless defensive shifts, and the generally good balance of the 4-3-3 shape – Middleton and Trapanovski will have every right to feel aggrieved if they don’t start on derby day.

Sibbald the game-changer – from the start AND when he went off

Discussing Sibbald’s first start since October 5, boss Goodwin noted: “He was nowhere near fit enough to start the game on Sunday.”

A remarkable sentiment given how well the midfield dynamo performed against Aberdeen.

The United engine room had a fine balance in the first period at Pittodrie, with the peerless energy of Allan Campbell aiding Dalby as the first line of the press, Sibbald able to go box-to-box and Sevelj outstanding at the base of the trio.

They hurried, harried and ensured Aberdeen were unable to pen the Tangerines in.

Sibbald’s presence totally altered United’s approach.

Craig Sibbald celebrates with Vicko Sevelj.
Sibbald celebrates with Sevelj.

If Sibbald’s importance to the side was evident when he was on the pitch, it was perhaps even more obvious when he was replaced by Jort van der Sande, who touched the ball eight times and completed one pass in his 28 minutes on the pitch.

That’s no slight on van der Sande. He is not a central midfielder and barely received a ball to feet.

The lack of like-for-like replacement on the bench was obvious and the tired legs were evident, but would Lewis Fiorini or David Babunski have retained possession more often? Hindsight is always 20/20.

The Tangerines completed just 41 passes in the second period – fewer than ANY other side during a half of Premiership football over the weekend.

Of course, one can pick holes in both goals but when inviting that much pressure, the galling finale was arguably inevitable – even with the heroics of Ross Graham, whose 22 clearances were more than any other Premiership player at the weekend.

A tale of two opportunities

For all Aberdeen’s pressure (and with an xG of 2.08 to 0.57, defeat would have been rather unjust), United had a golden opportunity to make the game safe with 87 minutes on the clock.

In one of the few coherent breakaways in the second half, Strain dashed down the right flank and produced a wonderful clipped cross to Kai Fotheringham.

With little pace on the delivery, Fotheringham had to generate the power on his header and ultimately cleared the crossbar from point-blank range. It is hard to shake the feeling that he would have rippled the net with that opportunity last term.

Nisbet wheels away after breaking United hearts
Nisbet wheels away after breaking United hearts.

Two minutes and 52 seconds later, Alexander Jensen – the best player on the pitch and the Dons’ primary attacking threat – produced his second assist of the afternoon, whipping in a simply sumptuous, teasing cross for Nisbet to slam home.

Reflect, reset and rehabilitate

Once the frustration subsides and emotions calm, United can consider their position.

Fifth spot; two points off third; a five-point buffer to seventh with just 12 to play for prior to the split. The remaining four games? Dundee (H), Ross County (A), Hearts (A), St Johnstone (H).

That is a state of play most Arabs would have gladly accepted at the start of the campaign. However, the sentiment of we’d have taken this at the start of the season will only last so long.

Dundee United were brilliantly backed by the travelling Arabs in Aberdeen.
United were brilliantly backed by the travelling Arabs in Aberdeen.

There is no getting away from a record of two wins in their last 10 games. United must reignite their campaign – and there is no better opportunity to do so than derby day at Tannadice.

A free fortnight to prepare is ideal; a chance to reflect, reset and rehabilitate.

Especially given Declan Gallagher was added to an injury list that already included Will Ferry, Docherty and Louis Moult. If a couple of those key figures return, the Terrors’ options – especially in-game – will be far healthier.

