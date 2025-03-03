LEE WILKIE: Pre-derby breather could be key for Dundee United’s third place chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Pre-derby breather could be key for Dundee United’s third place chances

Getting key players back up to speed will make a huge difference for the Tangerines.

Declan Gallagher is an injury concern for Dundee United after the weekend's draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Declan Gallagher is an injury concern for Dundee United after the weekend's draw with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

All eyes are on Declan Gallagher and how bad his groin injury is.

He’s a player Dundee United really miss badly when he’s not there – that showed in the second half at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The closing stages were played out by a tired team under pressure and it can be really difficult to avoid sitting really deep in that situation.

An experienced player, particularly at centre-back, can spot that and push his team up the park a bit.

But it wasn’t only Gallagher missing in the final parts of the game.

Will Ferry was out pre-match while Craig Sibbald made a welcome return in midfield, but clearly could not manage 90 minutes.

Throw in Ross Docherty’s continuing injury issues, Louis Moult not being back yet and Kevin Holt leaving and I wonder if United have the depth to be able to win this race for third place.

Gallagher salutes the United fans as he goes off injured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

I do have to stop myself here, though. It is a remarkable achievement for Dundee United to be challenging for third in their first season back in the top-flight. That should not be forgotten.

And there shouldn’t be too much disappointment if they don’t manage it because it has been a superb season.

I think the end to both games against Aberdeen and Hibs over the past week show that this United team isn’t the finished article yet.

When key men are missing, there can be a bit of a drop-off.

So hopefully this break coming up can ease some of those injuries ahead of the derby next weekend.

Gallagher is a huge player for this side but so is Sibbald.

And a couple of weeks training in his legs after returning to the team at Pittodrie will do him no harm at all.

It’s been a long wait to get him back and you can see immediately the difference that comes from having him in midfield.

It sounds like they threw him into action a little bit early but that just proves my point about some of these key players – United really need them.

Craig Sibbald gets stuck in during a superb first-half showing
Craig Sibbald gets stuck in during a superb first-half showing in Aberdeen. Image: SNS

It says a lot about him, too, that he’d only had a handful of training sessions before the game and you couldn’t tell by his performance.

So if there is bad news over Gallagher and Ferry for next weekend, at least Sibbald getting nearer 100% will soften that blow.

They’ll need all these boys if they are to win this race for third.

They showed in the past week, even if they didn’t get the results they wanted, that United can compete with the likes of Hibs and Aberdeen.

There is obviously quality in the Tangerines squad.

What Hibs and Aberdeen have to their advantage is more established teams, players who have been playing Premiership football for the past few seasons and that depth of quality.

A breather now, though, isn’t the worst thing for United. Jim Goodwin would rather still be in the cup but there’s time to rest weary legs, get injured players up to speed and recharge the batteries.

We’re into the end game now and United need all their key men fit and firing.

