Sam Dalby backed for Premiership top scorer crown as Dundee United ace keeps goals flowing

Glenn Middleton has backed Sam Dalby to be crowned the Premiership’s top scorer.

The Dundee United marksman took his tally for the campaign to 13 with a wonderful glancing header in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Aberdeen.

While the on-loan Wrexham man should be on 14 for the season following an erroneously disallowed effort against Hibs last week, he has moved one clear of Celtic ace Daizen Maeda in the race for the golden boot.

And Middleton sees no reason why the goals won’t keep flowing.

“Sam’s so good at getting in the right position and putting the ball away,” lauded Middleton. It’s invaluable to have that on your team.

“He has come up with so many big moments for us; he keeps doing it every week. Even if he misses a couple, you can still rely on him to put one away eventually – and he did it again on Sunday.”

Asked whether Dalby can hold off the challenge posed by the likes of Maeda (12), Cyriel Dessers, Vaclav Cerny and Simon Murray (all 11), Middleton added: “Definitely. He’s up there for a reason.”

And Middleton is keen to emphasise that the big Englishman is much more than just a poacher, with his hard graft and ability to bring others into the game crucial for a striker who often leads the line on his own.

“Sam’s ever so reliable when the ball is played up to him,” Middleton continued. “Just before we went in front against Aberdeen, I feel like we all started to combine really well at the top end of the pitch.

“It’s reliable having someone up there like him – so big and strong – to play quick one-twos with. It’s a positive for the team.”

A tough one to take

Indeed, Middleton – starting his first match since facing Celtic on February 15 – was the man who crafted the opening goal, whipping in a wonderful corner-kick for Vicko Sevelj to break the deadlock.

Fellow winger Kristijan Trapanovski then set up Dalby on the stroke of half-time.

However, United would ultimately register a draw that felt like a defeat when Kevin Nisbet bagged a second-half brace; the second of which came in the 91st minute.

“It was really tough to take at the end,” added Middleton. “We did so well to get ourselves in the position we were in at half-time.

“I think everyone was full of confidence and looking forward to going out in the second half and carrying on the way that we were.

“It’s a sore one to concede so late on.”