Jim Goodwin reveals his player of the year as Dundee United unsung hero is recognised

Goodwin was fulsome in his praise for Vicko Sevelj.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Vicko Sevelj.
Goodwin, left, and Vicko Sevelj. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists Vicko Sevelj is his Dundee United player of the year after hailing the Croatian’s sensational maiden campaign in Scottish football.

A summer arrival from Radomlje in Slovenia, Sevelj endured – in his own words – “a shocking” debut for the Tangerines as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Falkirk last July. He was easily outjumped by Ross MacIver for one of the goals.

However, a switch to right wingback heralded improved performances, including a sumptuous assist for Miller Thomson in the first Dundee derby of the season.

And his move into the engine room was truly transformative, with Sevelj swiftly becoming arguably United’s most important player; his consistency, composure and versatility proving invaluable.

While 13-goal Sam Dalby and Will Ferry have hogged the headlines for much of this term, Goodwin was keen to spotlight Sevelj following his goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Aberdeen.

Vicko Sevelj, left, celebrates his opener against Aberdeen
Sevelj, left, celebrates his opener against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“Having played that position during my career, Vicko is probably my Dundee United player of the year,” said Goodwin.

“Of course, Sam Dalby will get all of the headlines because the centre-forwards tend to get that – they do the hardest job in the game; putting the ball in the net.

“But Vicko does so much unselfish work for the team. He’s been a brilliant signing; a really shrewd bit of business from the summer window.

“With the way that he trains day to day and his performances on match-day – he’s a proper team player. He’s been outstanding and we’re very fortunate to have him.”

A fantastic loan move

Typically, Sevelj was joined on the scoresheet by on-loan Wrexham ace Dalby, with the big striker directing a super Kristijan Trapanovski delivery beyond Dimitar Mitov. He is one goal ahead of Celtic’s Daizen Maeda in the race for the golden boot.

And Goodwin knows that continually providing Dalby with the bullets will be crucial in United’s chase for top six and, possibly, European football.

A familiar sight as Sam Dalby is congratulated after scoring
A familiar sight as Sam Dalby is congratulated after scoring. Image: SNS

“We just need to continue to put the supply into that area for Sam because I’d back him in the air against anybody,” lauded Goodwin.

“He’s been in terrific form, and this has been a fantastic loan move for all parties.

“If we can help him be the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership at the end of the season, that would be a hell of an achievement from an individual perspective for Sam.”

Conversation